The owners of Johnston Bros Filling Station, which is located just 100 yards from Mallaig ferry terminal, posted a notice in April advising that it had temporarily ceased trading due to the problem, and warned that repair works “may take several weeks”.

However, in an update sent to residents in August, they confirmed that, due to the time it takes to manufacture the specialist tanks required, the works are unlikely to be completed "until late 2023".

The situation has left residents in Mallaig with no choice but to drive the more than 40-mile distance along the A830 to Fort William to fill their cars - a round trip of around two hours.

Locals with vehicles that take diesel have been able to get it around three miles away in Morar, but only from Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm and subject to availability.

With winter approaching, residents have appealed to politicians for help to resolve the problem.

Stanislaw Pamula, chair of Morar Community Council, told The Herald: “It is almost like we are moving backwards rather than forwards when it comes to accessibility and sustainability of the local rural communities. However, neighbours, friends and families are helping each other out, delivering canisters to our elderly, helping where they can.

“Being without petrol since April has been not only difficult for the locals, but also for all the visitors to our area. People running out of petrol, calling AA for assistance because they missed the sign in Fort William.

“With winter approaching, our roads are not exactly the safest and to expect people who are not used to driving long distances can put them unnecessarily in harms way. I would not be confident in having to travel for petrol with difficult weather conditions anymore as I am sure many people I speak to would not either.

“As a Community Council, we share the concerns of our local residents. We are really hoping that the authorities would finally find some will and means to implement solutions to the problem.”

In the update sent to locals, Denholm Fishselling Limited, which owns and operates the fuelling system, wrote: “We fully appreciate the inconvenience that the temporary closure of Mallaig fuel station is causing to those of you who rely on it, and we are sorry for this. In addition, we appreciate the impact on visitor to the local area.

“Regrettably, temporary closure has been necessary to enable essential works to be carried out in order for the fuel station to remain safe and compliant.

“Due to the hazardous nature of the liquids handled at the fuel station, all equipment must adhere to strict health and safety and environmental regulations . This is the responsibility we take extremely seriously. Following recent testing of the fuelling equipment, we identified the need to replace fuel tanks and pipelines, resulting in the compulsory suspension of fuel provision until the essential works have been carried out.

“We are currently engaged with specialist contractors for the manufacture and installation of replacement tanks and pipelines. Unfortunately, we have been advised that the works are unlikely to be completed until late 2023. This is due to the time it takes to manufacture the specialist tanks required.

“We appreciate this timeline is longer than any of us expected. Please be assured that we are working to return the fuel station to full operation as promptly as possible so it can continue to serve the local community in Mallaig. However, I hope you appreciate that we must follow due process to ensure the safety of the community and the local environment is maintained.”

Ian Blackford, MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, said: "I have recently received an update about the situation from Denholm Fishselling Limited’s Managing Director Sam Mawhinney.

"It appears that during recent testing of the fuelling equipment, the need to replace some of the fuel tanks and all of the fuel pipelines was identified. The hazardous nature of the liquids handled at the fuel station has rightly led to the necessary suspension of fuel provision until the required works have been carried out.

"I have been advised that work was delayed as a number of specialist contractors contacted regarding the manufacture and installation of replacement tanks and pipelines, declined to engage, due to their perception that Mallaig is a remote location.

"However, specialist contractors have now been engaged and I have been assured that work is underway to return the fuel station to operation and serve the local community in Mallaig as promptly as possible."