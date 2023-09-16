More than half of Scots have given qualified backing to the granting of new licences for oil and gas for drilling in the North Sea.
A fresh poll has found that 52 per cent believe extracting fossil fuels from offshore Scottish wells will reduce the UK’s reliance on imported energy.
However, fears over climate change remain high and a large majority of people want to see more investment in renewables fuel sources.
Rishi Sunak has been criticised over his announcement earlier this year of around 100 new licenses for oil and gas extraction in the North Sea by environmental campaigners.
The Prime Minister has insisted his plans to “max out” the UK’s oil and gas reserves are “evidently” sensible as he faced a growing backlash for allegedly betraying climate pledges.
The poll by Ipsos found that Scots agree with the decision by a small margin when seen through the lens of energy security – although backing is split along party lines.
Conservative and Labour voters are particularly likely to agree new licences will affect dependence on imported energy by 83% and 66% respectively - while SNP voters are more divided.
The Ipsos survey found that 37% nationalist voters think fresh oil and gas drilling will have a positive impact, while 40% say it will make no difference and 14% expect it will have a negative impact.
More than 4 in 10 think the policy will be good for Scotland’s economy.
Nicola Sturgeon opposed new drilling, but Humza Yousaf has been more circumspect, saying it could be justified in certain circumstances.
His energy minister Neil Gray has also said the Scottish Government could back the massive Rosebank field if it passed tighter UK government environmental tests.
READ MORE: Fears grow over lack of petrol supplies as winter approaches
The SNP’s partners in the joint government, the Scottish Greens, are vehemently opposed to new fields being opened up.
The issue is a source of tension in the SNP, as many of its MPs and MSPs represent the north east of Scotland, where oil and gas jobs are concentrated.
Looking at steps the UK could take to reduce its carbon emissions, Scottish support is strong for improving the energy efficiency of homes and businesses as a way of reducing how much the UK relies on imported energy, with 84% supporting this approach and just 3% opposing it.
Support for investing more in renewables is also high – with 82% in favour and just 6% opposed.
The public are less positive about investing in nuclear energy, although on balance more support than oppose it - with 45% in favour and 27% against.
The Scottish public are split on whether the UK should restart or increase its own production of fossil fuels.
More than a third (38%) say they support this, while an identical proportion (38%) oppose it, and 23% are unsure.
Concerns about climate change remains high among Scots, with 77% saying they are worried about its impact.
Almost half of those polled (44%) think fresh oil and gas licences will negatively impact the Scottish and UK Government’s abilities to meet carbon emissions reduction targets, while 19% say it will have a positive impact.
READ MORE: Humza Yousaf urged to 'get off the fence' and oppose Rosebank oil plan
Emily Gray, Managing Director of Ipsos in Scotland, said: “When it comes to the future of energy, tackling climate change is important to the public, but so too are affordability and energy security.
“These new results from Ipsos highlight the importance the public place on energy security, with more than half of Scots thinking new oil and gas licences will help reduce the UK’s dependence on other countries for energy.
“The public recognise there is a trade-off, with more expecting this policy will have a negative impact on meeting carbon reduction targets than thinking it will have a positive impact. And there are stark differences by political party support, with Conservative voters more likely to support the UK restarting or increasing fossil fuel production than to oppose it, Labour voters more split, and SNP voters more likely to be opposed.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here