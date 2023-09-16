The male pedestrian, 39-year-old Robert Bromell, died following the crash.

The ambulance was on its way to an emergency call with its blue lights on when the incident happened.

The 20-year-old is due to appear at Oban Sheriff Court on Monday, 18 September.

READ MORE: Pedestrian hit by ambulance on emergency call

In a statement from his family released by Police Scotland, Mr Bromell was described as a “loving Dad” and a “funny character”.

They said: “Robert Bromell, better known as Hogan to all his family and friends, with his cheeky smile and funny character.

“You would never not see Hogan without a smile on his face and a little joke to tell.

“It is a devastating loss and he will be missed by everyone that knew him. He was a loving dad to his two sons Kaiden and Kai and an amazing brother to Emma, Phil, Dave and Theresa.

“As a family we are devastated and truly heartbroken right now. Life will not be the same without him.”