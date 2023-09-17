Russell Brand told audience members there were things he could not discuss as he performed a comedy gig to thousands of people hours after allegations of rape, sexual assault and coercive behaviour against him were published.
Four women have alleged sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013, when Brand was at the height of his fame, in a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches. He denies all allegations.
The 48-year-old arrived late to his show, Bipolarisation, at the Troubadour Wembley Park theatre in north-west London on Saturday evening.
He turned up in a black Mercedes 46 minutes late to the sold-out gig, which was due to start at 7pm but did not in fact begin until after 8pm.
The venue has a capacity of 2,000 and fans who had not bought valid tickets could be seen before the show begging front of house staff to let them in.
The set itself was shorter than the time crowds had waited for it to begin, and people could be seen leaving an hour and three minutes after it began.
Dressed in white trainers, grey jeans, a black jacket and sunglasses, Brand appeared to briefly address the allegations made against him.
A video from inside the venue shows him being met with cheers before he began his set.
Audience members told the PA news agency Brand expressed his love for the crowd, but told them he hoped they “appreciate” that there were certain things he could not talk about during the show.
The comedian made a swift exit from the venue just before 9.40pm.
