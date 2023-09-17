The 48-year-old arrived late to his show, Bipolarisation, at the Troubadour Wembley Park theatre in north-west London on Saturday evening.

Russell Brand leaves the Troubabour Wembley Park theatre (James Manning/PA)

He turned up in a black Mercedes 46 minutes late to the sold-out gig, which was due to start at 7pm but did not in fact begin until after 8pm.

The venue has a capacity of 2,000 and fans who had not bought valid tickets could be seen before the show begging front of house staff to let them in.

The set itself was shorter than the time crowds had waited for it to begin, and people could be seen leaving an hour and three minutes after it began.

Russell Brand denies the allegations (James Manning/PA)

Dressed in white trainers, grey jeans, a black jacket and sunglasses, Brand appeared to briefly address the allegations made against him.

A video from inside the venue shows him being met with cheers before he began his set.

Audience members told the PA news agency Brand expressed his love for the crowd, but told them he hoped they “appreciate” that there were certain things he could not talk about during the show.

The comedian made a swift exit from the venue just before 9.40pm.