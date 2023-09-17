Hundreds of people have rallied on a popular holiday isle in the Firth of Clyde to demand developers end their plans to build a solar power farm.
Around 250 took to the hills of the island of Cumbrae in the Firth of Clyde on Saturday calling for an end to plans by energy company Comsol to install 12,000 solar panels and accompanying battery energy storage systems.
The proposal has already been rejected by the local authority, but is the subject of an appeal to the Scottish Government.
Locals say they are ‘rallying for democracy’ to prevent the plans, which they believe will blight a local beauty spot and displace endangered birds, specifically Dunlins which nest in the area.
During the march People carried their own paper Dunlins and made their way to in a large-scale landscape artwork assembled at the top of the island next to the site of the proposed solar farm.
The proposed solar farm site would be 22 football pitches in size, 1.3 per cent of the small island’s total area.
READ MORE: Comsol launch an appeal over solar farm block
Keith Hammond, Secretary of Cumbrae Community Council said the solar farm would have “no benefit to the community” in terms of jobs or cheaper electricity bills.
He said: “It cuts across the community-led Carbon Neutral Islands Initiative which is based on grassroots, community-led energy located on sites where it would benefit rather than damage the island.
“This site is sensitive, because of its location which brings tourists and walkers to the island, and is a place where so many people come to remember family members.
“It is a spot which is dear in the hearts of many many people.”
READ MORE: Cumbrae solar farm plans could be accepted despite concerns
Dr Gregor Harvie, advisor to Cumbrae Community Council said: “The developer is appealing against a decision made unanimously by North Ayrshire Council’s Planning Committee and supported by a cross-party group of local councillors.
“While it is true that planning policy supports renewables, it does not do so at any cost.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here