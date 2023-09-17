The proposal has already been rejected by the local authority, but is the subject of an appeal to the Scottish Government.

Locals say they are ‘rallying for democracy’ to prevent the plans, which they believe will blight a local beauty spot and displace endangered birds, specifically Dunlins which nest in the area.

During the march People carried their own paper Dunlins and made their way to in a large-scale landscape artwork assembled at the top of the island next to the site of the proposed solar farm.

The proposed solar farm site would be 22 football pitches in size, 1.3 per cent of the small island’s total area.

Keith Hammond, Secretary of Cumbrae Community Council said the solar farm would have “no benefit to the community” in terms of jobs or cheaper electricity bills.

He said: “It cuts across the community-led Carbon Neutral Islands Initiative which is based on grassroots, community-led energy located on sites where it would benefit rather than damage the island.

“This site is sensitive, because of its location which brings tourists and walkers to the island, and is a place where so many people come to remember family members.

“It is a spot which is dear in the hearts of many many people.”

Dr Gregor Harvie, advisor to Cumbrae Community Council said: “The developer is appealing against a decision made unanimously by North Ayrshire Council’s Planning Committee and supported by a cross-party group of local councillors.

“While it is true that planning policy supports renewables, it does not do so at any cost.”