A man has been airlifted to hospital after getting in trouble in the water off a remote island.
Police Scotland contacted the Coastguard just before 11.30am on Sunday to help rescue a man off the coast of Lismore in the Inner Hebrides.
The island has no medical facilities and the man was taken by helicopter to hospital in Oban, Argyll and Bute.
He was in a hypothermic condition and the rescue ended at 2.30pm.
A spokesman for the Coastguard said: “We received a call from Police Scotland looking for assistance.
“The Coastguard were called at 11.28am after being contacted to help Police Scotland to reports of a male in the water at Lismore.
“He was taken from the water but was hypothermic.
“There’s no medical facilities on the island.
“He was taken by helicopter to Oban and passed to the ambulance service.”
