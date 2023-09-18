A 56-year-old man, who drove a silver Kia Picanto, was pronounced dead by emergency services at the scene.

His family has been informed.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald of Police Scotland said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family of the man who died and our investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle before the crash or who has dash-cam footage that might help with our inquiries to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0921 of September 17.