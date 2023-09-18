THE chief executive of Iomart, the listed Glasgow-based cloud computing company, has quit the role with immediate effect.
Reece Donovan, who has been in post since September 2020, has been replaced by executive chair Lucy Dimes. Ms Dimes, who had previously been non-executive chair, moved into the role of executive chair on a part-time basis in July “with a focus on the further development of external corporate opportunities, alongside the executive directors,” iomart said at the time.
It added: “The additional executive resource and experience will provide greater capacity for iomart to take full advantage of the varied and wide opportunities which exist within the IT cloud marketplace.”
Iomart told the stock market this morning that Mr Donovan, who had been the successor long-standing boss Angus MacSween, will be stepping down and leaving the company with immediate effect.
A search for a new chair to replace Ms Dimes in her previous post “will commence in due course”, the company said.
Iomart said: “The board would like to thank Reece for all his work in transitioning the business through the Covid-19 pandemic and energy crisis while helping to reposition iomart's managed service offering within the broader hybrid cloud marketplace.”
Iomart will announce a trading update for the six months ended 30 September in October.
