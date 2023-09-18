It added: “The additional executive resource and experience will provide greater capacity for iomart to take full advantage of the varied and wide opportunities which exist within the IT cloud marketplace.”

Iomart told the stock market this morning that Mr Donovan, who had been the successor long-standing boss Angus MacSween, will be stepping down and leaving the company with immediate effect.

A search for a new chair to replace Ms Dimes in her previous post “will commence in due course”, the company said.

Iomart said: “The board would like to thank Reece for all his work in transitioning the business through the Covid-19 pandemic and energy crisis while helping to reposition iomart's managed service offering within the broader hybrid cloud marketplace.”

Iomart will announce a trading update for the six months ended 30 September in October.

