A ‘cult pizza restaurant’ will open its first Glasgow location this week after months of planning.
Civerinos already operates a number of successful sites in Edinburgh, with British GQ once naming them as ‘one of the coolest places to eat’ in the capital.
It has now been confirmed that the team are ready to open in Glasgow’s Finnieston from tomorrow, September 19 in a move that founder Michele Civiera has called a “dream come true”.
Ahead of the launch, he said: “It’s been a long time coming.
“We’ve worked hard at creating a shop, a vibe and a menu that we hope the community will love and the people of the city have come to expect.
“With a passion for authentic flavours and a commitment to excellence, we’re here to serve the people of Glasgow our signature slices and good times.
“It’s been humbling to sit inside our first restaurant in Glasgow this week.
“We know our offering is special, and that comes from all the magic that happens behind the scenes with our incredible teams, consistently carving the craft of pizza making.
“It’s where the Civerinos journey begins, and I can’t wait to welcome everyone in and let our food do the talking.”
The new 'neighbourhood slice bar' boasts what is thought to be one of the biggest speciality ovens in Scotland, which will reportedly allow chefs to bake more than 300 pizzas an hour.
This will include exclusive new menu additions like the Sausage Squared, a Detroit-style ‘showstopper’ with Italian sausage, pancetta, mozzarella and potato.
The Radnor Street spot will provide both a sit-in space and a waiting area for takeaway customers with interiors that have been inspired by a half-pipe skate ramp.
Independent suppliers have been championed with Charley’s Chalk creating bespoke signage writing across the ceiling, neon signage by Solus Neon and exterior graffiti by local artist, Pizza Boy.
Civerinos worked with Scottish architects S+Co to make the vision for its first Glasgow restaurant a reality.
Graham Currie, Director of S+Co, said: “This was pretty much a dream brief for us: an opportunity to bring all of the things we work on together and work with a brand that has a really strong, positive personality.”
For more information on Civerinos find their website here.
