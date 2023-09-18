Plans to demolish a warehouse as part of a development to create flats for 155 students have been approved.
City of Edinburgh Council planners have granted permission for Danehurst Developments’ proposals for Dunedin Street student accommodation.
The site is located in the Beaverbank area, towards the north of Edinburgh.
The developer said the site is currently occupied by a distribution centre comprising a warehouse and an adjacent yard.
The wider surrounding area has a mix of light industrial, office, student accommodation and residential buildings with a range of amenities close by including shops, cafes and restaurants.
"As the historic research demonstrates the area around the site is in the process of evolving from a predominantly industrial area to a more residential neighbourhood," the developer said.
The area was originally known for its tannery, skinnery and iron works and Powderhall Stadium.
A statement prepared on behalf of Danehurst Developments Limited by ISA was seeking “detailed planning permission for the demolition of the existing buildings on site and erection of a purpose-built student accommodation development at 22, 24 and 36 Dunedin Street, Edinburgh”.
The document adds: “Proposed demolition of existing buildings and erection of a purpose-built student accommodation development with associated amenity space, access, cycle parking, disabled car parking and landscaping.”
Chief of Iomart quits with immediate effect
The chief executive of Iomart, the listed Glasgow-based cloud computing company, has quit the role with immediate effect.
Reece Donovan, who has been in post since September 2020, has been replaced by executive chair Lucy Dimes. Ms Dimes, who had previously been non-executive chair, moved into the role of executive chair on a part-time basis in July “with a focus on the further development of external corporate opportunities, alongside the executive directors,” iomart said at the time.
MONEY HQ
Splitting assets with your other half can reduce Capital Gains Tax
Selling a second property? Cashing in a share portfolio? When you sell a valuable asset that’s gone up in value since you bought it, you may have to pay Capital Gains Tax or CGT on your profits.
One possible way of avoiding, or at least reducing this tax bill, is by giving an asset to your spouse or civil partner. Or you could split it with them. By doing this, both of you are able to use your individual CGT allowance and reduce the amount of tax payable overall.
