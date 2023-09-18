However, Mr Sangha, who lives in Newton Mearns, said no amount of money would convince him to sell his father's military honour.

Naik Gian Singh was awarded the highest award for gallantry by King George VI in October 1945 for his part in the Burma campaign.

His son said he had never watched the BBC show before he was approached to appear and initially turned it down because he thought it was about "people bringing items to sell".

"I said, 'We are not selling', it belongs to my father but it was really worth going, it was amazing, said Mr Sangha.

"Marc Brown, he had a great knowledge of the Victoria Cross. It was a proud moment for me, my family, for everybody."

READ MORE: Bravery of Victoria Cross hero who was last man standing on the battlefield

Mr Singh was 24 and serving in the 15th Punjab Regiment in the Second World War when he performed the deeds for which he was awarded the VC.

It was recorded in the London Gazette that Japan was holding a strong position astride the Kamye to Myingyan road in Burma in March 1945.

It said: “Two Companies of the 15th Punjab Regiment carried out successfully a wide encircling movement and established themselves on some high ground about one and a half miles in the rear of this enemy position. As all water supply points were within the enemy position it was vital that he should be dislodged.”

This mission was successful and one platoon was ordered to attack a village to the right.

Mr Singh was in command of the leading section and he observed enemy some twenty yards ahead, concealed in foxholes.

"Ordering his Light Machine Gunner to cover him, he, alone, rushed the enemy fox-holes, firing his Tommy Gun. He was met by a hail of fire and wounded in the arm. In spite of this he continued his advance alone, hurling grenades. He killed several Japanese including four in one of the enemy main weapon pits.”

By this time a troop of tanks moved up in support of this platoon and came under fire from a cleverly concealed enemy antitank gun. Mr Singh quickly saw the danger to the tanks and, ignoring the danger to himself and in spite of his wounds, again rushed forward, killed the crew and captured the gun single-handed.

An injured Mr Singh was ordered to the Regimental Aid Post but, but in spite of his wounds, requested permission to lead his section until the whole action had been completed.

"Until is dying day, in 1996, his leg always used to hurt from those wounds," said his son.

Mr Sangha said it was very emotional telling his father's story to the world but described it as a "wonderful experience."

"It's something that is very difficult to talk about," he said. "When I was in India at a young age my father never talked about the war.

READ MORE: From Rosyth to the bottom of the sea - new hunt begins for Poland's hero sub

"He used to get emotional. My dad lost all his friends, very close friends. He was the sole survivor so he probably wasn't comfortable speaking to the kids, to us.

"Then I read a lot and studied a lot about the citation and the London Gazette, where the story was.

"My dad used to come over every two years for the Victoria Cross and George Cross reunions in London. Then I met my dad's colonel and his company major, I met them in 1992 and they told me what my dad was about.

"It's my dad, it was extraordinary bravery, but at the end of the day he's just my dad."

His father passed away in 1996 and the family still owns a farm in India.

He was watching the show with his wife and a couple of friends and his grandchildren in Dunbar were also glued to the TV.

He laughs when asked if he would consider selling the medal and says he wanted to correct news reports that suggested he became emotional when he was told of the high value of the medal.

"I was missing my dad on that day, I was sharing my dad's story with the world. I got emotional because of that, not because of the value of it," he said.

"Even if it was worth £2million, £3million, £10million I wouldn't part with it. Oh no, never."

Mr Sangha has agreed to loan the medal to Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum for two years where a new memorial is planned to mark the contribution of Indian nationals in second world war.

Following independence in 1947, Mr Singh served in the Indian Army totalling 32 years in the army before he retired in 1969 with the rank of captain.

The world record for the sale of a Victoria Cross in £840,000 which was won by First World War hero who allowed his ship to be torpedoed so he could lure a German U-boat close enough to sink it.

Vice Admiral Gordon Campbell's decoration - the highest award for valour - stormed past its estimate of £300,000 to go for a hammer price £700,000.