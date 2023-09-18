The duo joined forces to create a spirit that encapsulates the ‘inscrutable taste of umami’, a Japanese word used to describe what is a hard-to-define flavour, possessing 'mysterious' qualities.

The result is said to be a “beautifully balanced Scotch of sweet and savoury flavours, with notes of blood oranges and red berries with sweet wood spice, a touch of smoked meat, a hint of salt and pepper with a long, sweet fruit finish”.

Chef Kei Kobayashi said: “Umami possesses a mysterious quality that ignites our senses, revealing sumptuous taste, complexity, and depth.

"Encapsulating that alluring flavour through Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami allows you to immerse your palate in an exquisite Scotch Whisky of subtle richness.”

Johnnie Walker Princes Street guests will soon have the chance to sample a limited-edition Umami cocktail on the 1820 Bar roof terrace and take part in an immersive 60-minute tasting experience.

Further details are due to be released on social media profiles in the coming weeks.

Johnnie Walker master blender, Emma Walker, said: “When Chef Kei and I set out to capture the essence of umami, we wanted to push the boundaries of what Scotch could be and bring a truly innovative offering to the world of whisky and flavour.

“For Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami, only one in 25,000 casks in our unparalleled reserves of more than 10 million maturing casks made the cut in our painstaking search for that elusive flavour profile.

"Each expression of whisky was hand-picked to create an umami profile, just like ingredients for a recipe, allowing us to bring the unique character of this innovative whisky to life.”

To mark the world exclusive, Edinburgh’s West End will be illuminated with a new projection inspired by Japanese Zen Caligraphy as part of a complete takeover of the venue.

The Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami will launch worldwide from Monday, October 16.

For more information on Johnnie Walker Princes Street find their website here.