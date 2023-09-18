The Tory has already said she will leave Parliament at the next election.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, she said: “Some days I’m fine, but on others it is difficult, if not impossible, to keep up with the demands of ministerial life – and the timing of such days is never predictable.

“Though I have tried to mitigate, and am grateful to colleagues for their patience at times, I don’t feel it is right to continue in the role.”

She added that she would use her remaining time in Parliament to focus on her constituency.