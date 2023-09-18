Dehenna Davison has resigned from Rishi Sunak's government, citing an ongoing battle with chronic migraine.

The Bishop Auckland MP was a minister in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, responsible for the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Levelling Up Fund, and Investment Zones. 

The Tory has already said she will leave Parliament at the next election.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, she said: “Some days I’m fine, but on others it is difficult, if not impossible, to keep up with the demands of ministerial life – and the timing of such days is never predictable.

“Though I have tried to mitigate, and am grateful to colleagues for their patience at times, I don’t feel it is right to continue in the role.”

She added that she would use her remaining time in Parliament to focus on her constituency.