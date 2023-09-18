The five-bedroom house features extensive accommodation spread over four levels and a sea view from the upper floors, as well as a large, enclosed rear garden.

It has an entrance hall, dining room, kitchen, family room, workshop/hobby room, lounge, five bedrooms and turret room.

Property agent Rettie & Co. said: "Kellie Lodging presents a spectacular opportunity in a wonderful village location.

The property is located in the charming fishing village of Pittenweem (Image: Rettie & Co.)

"Externally Kellie Lodging has a charming painted façade with red pantile roof and a wonderful stone turret / tower, complete with traditional crow steps.

"A particular feature of the house is the spectacular spiral staircase in the front turret which provides access to all four floors and leads up to a fairytale turret attic room with sea views."

The property requires upgrading and modernisation.

To view the listing, visit Rettie's website here