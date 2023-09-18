In this article, we'll explore high-quality CBD products specifically designed to create a soothing and more relaxing experience for your furry, loyal friend.

Best CBD Products to Naturally Relieve Dogs With Anxiety

Batch CBD - Best CBD for Flavor Options for Picky Dogs

Features

Batch offers one of the best CBD oils in the market, providing premium hemp extract for your beloved furry friend. With two delectable flavors — Bacon and Wild Alaskan Salmon — this CBD oil for dogs ensures that your pet can enjoy the benefits of CBD without any displeasing aftertaste.

Batch takes pride in being 100% transparent, providing customers with third-party lab test results and clear information about the sourcing and formulation of their CBD oil.

For best results, simply add it under your pet's tongue or mix it into their food. The concentration of 750mg CBD per 1 oz ensures a potent and effective solution.

Pricing

Batch's CBD Oil for dogs is priced at $64.99 for a one-time purchase. For those looking to make CBD oil a regular part of their pet's wellness routine, a subscription is available at a discounted rate: $48.74 every 30 days or every 60 days.

Vet Opinion

Veterinarians are impressed with Batch's commitment to quality and transparency. The company provides full panel COA reports, ensuring customers know what's in the bottle. Additionally, the effective formula, flavored with either bacon or salmon, makes administration a breeze.

Ingredients

Batch Pet CBD Oil uses premium ingredients to create a powerful formula and improve your pet's well-being. In the bacon flavor variant, the ingredients include organic MCT coconut oil, raw hemp extract, and bacon oil. The salmon flavor option, on the other hand, is made of organic MCT coconut oil, distilled hemp extract, and Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil.

Both flavored CBD oil options are vegan and non-GMO. They are also free of gluten, dairy, and soy, ensuring a safe and allergen-free experience. Importantly, the oil contains less than 0.3% THC, ensuring it is non-psychoactive and safe for your furry companion.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Delicious bacon and salmon flavors

Third-party lab-tested with certificates of analysis available on the website

Offers a 30-day money-back satisfaction guarantee

Environmentally-friendly with recyclable packaging

Effective in alleviating pain and anxiety

Vegan and non-GMO ingredients

Cons

Small text on the label may be hard to read for some customers

Lab Tests Results

Batch's Pet CBD Tincture undergoes rigorous third-party testing by Desert Valley Testing, Deepthi Organics, and/or Kaycha Labs. The company proudly shares the COA reports on its website, giving customers complete confidence in the quality and safety of the pet CBD oil.

Potential Side Effects

This CBD oil for dogs is generally well-tolerated by most pets. However, like any CBD oil, some pets may experience mild side effects. These can include drowsiness, dry mouth, or changes in appetite.

It's essential to start with the recommended dosage based on your pet's weight and monitor their response. If any adverse reactions occur, it's best to consult with a veterinarian.

By following the provided dosing guidelines and seeking professional advice if needed, pet owners can ensure a safe and positive CBD experience for their beloved dogs.

Honest Paws - Best CBD for Multiple Added Benefits

Features

Honest Paws' Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil & CBD is a premium health supplement designed to support your pet's well-being. With 310 mg of CBD per bottle, this formula aids in maintaining healthy skin, promoting heart function, supporting eye and joint health, and helping with anxiety-related issues. It may also offer seasonal allergy relief and calming effects, making it a versatile option for pets of all ages and breeds.

This CBD oil is proudly made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients, including 100% Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil that contains essential Omega-3 Fatty Acids to support your dog's skin health. Additionally, the convenient pump dispenser ensures easy and stress-free administering.

Pricing

This CBD oil from Honest Paws is available for a one-time purchase at $34.97. A subscription option is also available at $29.72 for delivery every 30, 60, or 90 days.

Vet Opinion

Though this dog CBD oil is relatively new in the market and has only garnered a few reviews thus far, veterinarians see the product's potential, deeming it a promising product.

The inclusion of 310 mg of CBD per bottle, combined with essential Omega-3 Fatty Acids from pure Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil, makes it a natural, effective, and reliable solution for various health issues.

Ingredients

Honest Paws CBD Oil is made from a thoughtful blend of active and inactive ingredients to promote optimal pet health. Every 2 pumps or 3.2ml of this formula contains 2.9g of Salmon Oil and 4.2mg of CBD sourced from organic full-spectrum hemp seed oil, making it an excellent choice for dogs experiencing anxiety or stress.

The formula also includes inactive ingredients, such as organic MCT Oil, which is a carrier oil. Moreover, it is free from harmful fish additives, like Pollock, and non-soy preservatives, ensuring your furry companion receives only the best and safest ingredients.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Potent CBD for natural anxiety relief

Includes essential Omega-3 Fatty Acids to promote healthy skin

Supports heart function, eye health, and joint health

May provide seasonal allergy relief

Made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients

No harmful fish additives or soy preservatives

Non-GMO ingredients

Cons

Limited customer reviews due to it being a newer product

Lab Tests Results

Honest Paws values transparency and quality, subjecting their products to third-party lab testing to verify its potency, purity, CBD content, and more. This enables Honest Paws to offer only the best CBD oils to your fur babies.

Potential Side Effects

Some pets might experience slight drowsiness or changes in appetite. To help ensure a positive experience, it's crucial to follow the recommended CBD oil dosage based on your pet's weight and monitor their response closely.

Harmonious CBD - Best CBD for Those Seeking an Unflavored Option

Features

Harmonious CBD's full-spectrum unflavored CBD Oil for dogs offers the same high-quality CBD used in their human CBD oils, making it suitable for both pets and people looking to alleviate anxiety and stress.

The hemp oil is 100% organic and all-natural, and the ingredients are gluten-free and sugar-free. Additionally, the product undergoes third-party lab testing, ensuring its potency and purity, with lab results available for pet owners to read on the website.

The CO2 extraction method is used to obtain the full-spectrum CBD, with Harmonious CBD ensuring that the CBD oil contains less than 0.3% THC.

With a suggested use of applying directly in the pet's mouth or on their food, it's easy to administer. The serving-size guide caters to pets of various weights, providing precise dosing instructions for every furry friend.

Pricing

Harmonious CBD's full-spectrum unflavored CBD Oil for dogs is available on their official website at $65 for a 1oz bottle.

Vet Opinion

This CBD oil for dogs shows promise as a safe and effective soothing and stress-relieving option for your beloved fur babies. Although limited veterinarian reviews are available, the product's third-party lab test results provide reassurance of the reliability of the CBD oil.

Ingredients

The product is formulated with all-natural, gluten-free, and sugar-free ingredients, prioritizing the pet's health and dietary needs. The CO2 extraction method is used to obtain the full spectrum CBD, ensuring the preservation of beneficial cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids.

The primary active ingredient is full-spectrum CBD oil flower extract derived from organic hemp. This extract contains less than 0.3% THC, making it non-psychoactive and safe for pets.

To enhance the CBD oil's potency and absorption, it is blended with organic coconut MCT oil. This not only aids in CBD delivery but also offers additional health benefits.

Pros & Cons

Pros

High-quality, full-spectrum CBD oil suitable for both pets and humans

Gluten-free and sugar-free formula

Third-party lab tested for potency and purity

CO2 extraction method preserves beneficial compounds

Precise dosing instructions based on pet weight

Cons

Limited vet reviews available online

Some dog owners may prefer flavored options for easier administration

Lab Tests Results

This full-spectrum CBD oil for dogs undergoes thorough testing by independent laboratories, and the Certificate of Analysis is available on Harmonious CBD's official website. Pet owners can access the lab test results and interpret them using the provided guide on the website, enabling them to make informed decisions and trust in the reliability of this organic CBD oil.

Potential Side Effects

Harmonious CBD is generally well-tolerated by pets. However, as with any dietary supplement, there may be a possibility of mild side effects. Some pets may experience slight drowsiness or changes in appetite.

To ensure a positive experience, it's important to follow the suggested serving size guide provided by Harmonious CBD. And as always, pet owners should consult with a veterinarian, especially if the pet is on other medications or has pre-existing health conditions.

Cannabidiol Life - Best CBD for Specific Potency Options Based on Dog's Weight

Features

Cannabidiol Life's CBD Oil for Dogs provides a potential natural solution for managing anxiety in dogs. Crafted with meticulous care, this full-spectrum CBD oil is derived from Cherry Wine Hemp, a premium strain rich in therapeutic terpenes that support canine health.

The formula includes well-researched natural ingredients, like wild-caught Alaskan salmon oil and organic MCT coconut oil, both known for their potential calming effects. These thoughtful ingredients may help dogs cope with stressful situations, separation anxiety, and noise-related fears.

Pricing

Cannabidiol Life's CBD Oil for Dogs is available at competitive prices that start from $19.99, depending on the dog's weight. Dog owners also have the option to subscribe for additional savings on this high-quality CBD oil.

Vet Opinion

Though specific veterinarian reviews for Cannabidiol Life's CBD oil for dogs may be limited, its third-party tested formula with research-backed ingredients makes it worth considering as a natural solution for canine anxiety.

Ingredients

This CBD oil for dogs contains Cherry Wine Hemp, known for its therapeutic terpenes and potential synergistic benefits. These natural compounds, along with CBD, aim to promote a sense of calm and relaxation in dogs, helping to manage anxiety-related issues.

In addition to the full-spectrum CBD, the oil also incorporates wild-caught Alaskan salmon oil and organic MCT coconut oil. Salmon oil is a rich source of Omega-3 fatty acids. MCT coconut oil, known for its rapid absorption, ensures efficient delivery of CBD to the pet's system.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Derived from Cherry Wine Hemp, rich in therapeutic terpenes

Contains wild-caught Alaskan salmon oil and organic MCT coconut oil

May help dogs cope with stress and anxiety

Third-party lab tested for quality and potency

Cons

Limited veterinarian reviews available online

Individual responses may vary

Lab Tests Results

This CBD oil for dogs by Cannabidiol Life undergoes comprehensive testing by an independent laboratory, and the Certificate of Analysis is readily available on the website. The COA confirms the full-spectrum content of the CBD oil, ensuring its potency and potential benefits for managing anxiety in dogs.

With the absence of harmful additives, heavy metals, and pesticides, dog owners can feel confident in the product's safety and effectiveness.

Potential Side Effects

While CBD may offer potential relief from anxiety, some dogs may experience mild side effects if given too much CBD oil. These side effects could include drowsiness, lethargy, or mild gastrointestinal discomfort.

To avoid potential adverse effects, dog owners should adhere to the suggested dosing guidelines based on the dog's weight and gradually introduce CBD into their pet's routine. For added safety, you should consult a licensed veterinarian as well.

Penguin CBD - Best CBD for Convenient Bundle Options

Features

Penguin's Chicken CBD Dog Oil features premium Oregon-grown hemp and a refined broad-spectrum extract. Specially formulated for dogs, this chicken-flavored CBD oil provides a delicious way to support your dog's health and overall wellness.

It is available in strengths of 150mg and 300mg, with each bottle containing potent and effective CBD oil to address common issues in dogs, such as joint pain and anxiety.

Overall, Penguin CBD's all-natural and carefully cultivated industrial hemp offers a non-psychoactive and safe solution for promoting the well-being of pets.

Pricing

You can conveniently purchase this broad-spectrum CBD oil for dogs online. The 150mg strength is priced at $40 for a single bottle, $38 each for a 2-pack, and $36 each for a 4-pack. Alternatively, the 300mg strength is available at $50 for a single bottle, $48 each for a 2-pack, and $46 each for a 4-pack.

Vet Opinion

Penguin's Chicken CBD Dog Oil has received limited veterinarian reviews. However, its third-party lab testing and scientifically backed ingredients suggest promise in addressing anxiety and chronic pain in dogs. Positive customer experiences shared on the website further support the effectiveness of this CBD oil for dogs.

Ingredients

Penguin's CBD Oil for Dogs features a blend of premium ingredients to offer optimal support for your canine companion. The key components of this product include CBD hemp oil, MCT oil, natural flavor, and terpenes.

Sourced from top-quality Oregon-grown hemp, the broad-spectrum extract delivers various beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes, while the inclusion of MCT oil ensures efficient absorption. The addition of a natural chicken flavor enhances the palatability of the oil, making it a positive experience for your dog.

Penguin CBD exclusively uses natural, meticulously cultivated industrial hemp. This guarantees that their broad-spectrum CBD oil, as well as their full-spectrum CBD oil, remain untainted by harmful chemicals and contaminants.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Specially formulated for dogs

Delicious chicken flavor

Made from high-quality, Oregon-grown hemp

Features refined broad-spectrum CBD oil

Available in various strengths, including 150mg and 300mg

Cons

Some dogs may experience minor side effects, such as drowsiness or stomach discomfort

Lab Tests Results

Penguin CBD is committed to quality and transparency. Its CBD oils undergo thorough third-party lab testing conducted by an ISO 17025-accredited independent lab. These reports are accessible on the website and provide confirmation of the CBD oil's safety, potency, and absence of harmful chemicals or contaminants.

Potential Side Effects

While broad-spectrum CBD oil for dogs is generally considered safe, there are some potential side effects to be aware of. These side effects are typically mild and temporary but may vary from one dog to another. The most commonly reported side effects include drowsiness and dry mouth, especially when administered in higher doses. In some cases, dogs may experience mild stomach discomfort or changes in appetite.

Verma Farms - Best CBD Oil for Smaller Dog Breeds

Features

Verma Farms' Salmon CBD oil is designed specifically for smaller and medium-sized dog breeds. With a lower dose of CBD, this product safely and effectively maintains your furry friend's happiness and health while reducing anxiety.

This pet CBD oil tincture comes in a delicious salmon flavor that dogs love, making administration a breeze.

Verma Farms is proud to use simple and fresh ingredients sourced from quality hemp cultivated in the USA. Their CO2 extraction method ensures a top-notch hemp base. With a promise of no pesticides, unpleasant aftertaste, or subpar CBD, Verma Farms provides only the best CBD oils for your dog.

Pricing

Verma Farms' Salmon CBD oil is on sale for $39.99. Each bottle contains 150mg of CBD, with 5mg per serving, providing an affordable choice tailored to smaller and medium-sized dog breeds.

Vet Opinion

Although there are few veterinarian reviews specific to this product, Verma Farms prioritizes quality through their thoughtful ingredient selection. Moreover, the availability of third-party lab test results on Verma Farms' website provides an extra layer of confidence.

This 150mg CBD oil offers a lower-dose option for pet owners seeking a dependable CBD solution to ease their dogs' anxiety.

Ingredients

Verma Farms takes pride in the simplicity and freshness of their ingredients, ensuring that only the best goes into their Salmon CBD oil.

This product is crafted from nano-emulsified anhydrous CBD oil extracted from the aerial parts of pure hemp, ensuring a potent formula that effectively addresses anxiety issues in dogs. Verma Farms maintains a steadfast commitment to quality and ethical practices. They source their hemp from the USA, promoting sustainable and responsible cultivation.

In addition to CBD, the oil features wild salmon oil, known for its omega-3 fatty acids that promote skin and coat health. The inclusion of MCT oil aids CBD absorption. Moreover, probiotics, vitamin D3, and vitamin E contribute to your dog's overall well-being.

Furthermore, this premium CBD oil is free from pesticides, ensuring your pet is shielded from harmful chemicals.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Lower-dose CBD option

Specially formulated for smaller and medium-sized dogs

Delicious salmon flavor that dogs love

Contains various probiotics and vitamins

Pesticide-free

Sourced from sustainable US-grown hemp

Cons

Limited veterinarian reviews specific to this CBD oil

Lab Tests Results

Verma Farms is dedicated to transparency and earning customer trust, which is evident through their easily accessible third-party lab test results and certificates of analysis on their website. This empowers dog owners to confirm the consistency of the dog CBD oil, offering them peace of mind when including this product in their pets' routine.

Potential Side Effects

The most frequently observed side effect of CBD in dogs is drowsiness, particularly with higher doses. Some dogs might also encounter mild gastrointestinal upset, like diarrhea or vomiting, often stemming from the introduction of a new supplement. Additionally, certain dogs may exhibit sensitivities to specific ingredients, such as salmon oil or MCT oil.

What Is CBD for Dog Anxiety and How Does It Work?

CBD for dog anxiety has gained significant attention in recent years as a potential holistic remedy for alleviating stress and anxiety in dogs. Many have turned to CBD as an alternative to traditional medications, as it offers a more natural approach to support a dog's physical and emotional well-being.

CBD, short for cannabidiol, is a natural compound derived from hemp plants, known for its therapeutic properties. Unlike THC, CBD does not have psychoactive effects and is generally considered safe for pets.

CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system in both humans and dogs, helping to regulate various physiological processes, including mood and stress responses.

Holistic remedies like CBD work by restoring balance to the body and mind, addressing the root causes of anxiety rather than simply suppressing symptoms.

﻿While further research is needed to fully understand CBD's effects on dogs, the increasing evidence and positive testimonials from dog owners show promise in its potential for managing dog anxiety.

What Are the Different Types of CBD Products for Dog Anxiety?

CBD Oils

CBD oil is one of the most popular forms of CBD that helps with dog anxiety. It comes in a liquid form that can be administered directly into a dog's mouth or mixed with a dog's food.

CBD oil is known for its fast-acting effects, making it ideal for situations where quick relief is needed. Premium CBD oils are absorbed through the dog's bloodstream, interacting with the endocannabinoid system to promote a sense of calm and relaxation.

CBD Treats and Chews

CBD dog treats and chews are a convenient and tasty way to give dogs their daily dose of CBD. These treats are infused with CBD extract, and most dogs love the flavors, making it easier for pet owners to administer.

CBD dog treats often come in various strengths, making it simple to adjust the dosage according to a dog's size and anxiety level. The effects may take a bit longer to kick in compared to CBD oils, but they provide a longer-lasting sense of calm for dogs with anxiety.

CBD Topicals

CBD topicals, such as balms or creams, are designed for localized relief and are ideal for dogs experiencing anxiety-related skin issues or joint pain. When applied directly to the affected area, the CBD interacts with cannabinoid receptors in the skin to soothe irritations and reduce inflammation.

While topicals may not directly address internal anxiety, they can provide relief for dogs experiencing physical discomfort.

CBD Capsules

CBD capsules contain a pre-measured amount of CBD, making it simple to give dogs their required dose. Most capsules are tasteless and can be hidden in treats or food. This is a great option for dogs that are picky eaters.

The effects may take longer to kick in compared to CBD oil, but they offer a convenient and hassle-free way to ensure precise dosing.

Potential Causes of Dog Anxiety: What You Should Know

Various factors can trigger dog anxiety, and understanding these potential causes is crucial for owners to help their furry friends cope with their anxiety.

One common trigger is separation anxiety, where dogs become distressed when left alone for extended periods. Another cause is loud noises, such as thunderstorms or fireworks, which can startle and frighten dogs. Changes in the environment, like moving to a new house or introducing a new pet, can also lead to anxiety in dogs.

Some common signs of anxiety include excessive barking or whining, destructive behavior, panting, trembling, or hiding. Dogs with anxiety may also display restlessness, loss of appetite, or excessive grooming.

It's essential to differentiate between anxiety and medical issues, so a visit to the veterinarian is recommended to rule out any underlying health problems.

How We Picked the 6 Best CBD for Dogs' Anxiety

Hemp Source

We prioritized CBD oils sourced from organic hemp plant farms in the USA. Hemp plants grown under strict regulations are less likely to contain harmful chemicals, ensuring a safe and pure CBD extract for dogs.

Knowing the hemp plant source also allows us to verify the absence of THC levels above 0.3%, ensuring that the CBD oils are non-psychoactive and safe.

Potency

We considered the concentration of CBD in each serving of the best CBD oils. By knowing the potency, pet owners can administer the right dosage for their dogs' specific needs. This also ensures the product's effectiveness in calming anxiety.

Brand Reputation & Transparency

We looked at companies with good customer and veterinarian reviews, along with a history of making high-quality CBD oils. Transparency was also crucial, so we focused on brands that share third-party lab test results and detailed information about their CBD oils and how they're made.

Dosage Size

We considered CBD oils that come in different dosage sizes to suit dogs of different weights and anxiety levels. We preferred CBD oils that provided clear dosage instructions based on a dog's size, as getting the right dose is crucial for the product to work well and be safe.

Pricing

We checked the prices of these CBD oil tinctures to make sure they give you good value without sacrificing quality. We liked affordable options that maintain potency and purity, giving you choices for effective CBD solutions within different budgets for your anxious dogs.

What to Consider When Buying CBD for Dog’s Anxiety Online

Know the Types

Familiarize yourself with the different types of CBD products available, such as pet CBD oil tinctures, treats, topicals, and capsules. Each type offers unique benefits, and understanding their variations will enable you to pick the most suitable option for your dog's preferences and needs.

The Dosage Needed Will Vary

Consulting your veterinarian is essential to determine how much CBD oil is appropriate for your dog based on their size, breed, and anxiety severity. Always start with a low dosage and gradually increase it until you observe positive effects.

Lab Tests Results

Look for products that provide third-party lab test results. These reports verify the CBD concentration and absence of THC and ensure the CBD oil is free from contaminants. Transparent brands should readily share these test results on their website.

Customer Support

Choose a reputable brand that offers reliable customer support and a satisfaction guarantee. Responsive customer service can address any queries or concerns you may have about CBD pet oil, dosage, or usage. A satisfaction guarantee shows the brand's confidence in their product's efficacy and allows you to try it risk-free.

Search for Owner Reviews

Reading reviews from other pet owners who have used the CBD oil can provide valuable insights. Look for authentic testimonials that highlight the effectiveness of the CBD pet oil in managing dog anxiety. Positive reviews from verified buyers can give you a boost of confidence in your decision to buy CBD oil.

Best CBD for Dog Anxiety FAQs

Is CBD Safe for All Dogs?

CBD is generally considered safe for most dogs when administered in appropriate dosages. However, it's essential to consult your veterinarian before giving CBD to your pet, especially if they have existing health conditions or are taking other medications.

Moreover, ensure you purchase high-quality CBD products from reputable brands that provide third-party lab test results to guarantee their safety and purity.

Can CBD Cure Dog Anxiety?

CBD is not a cure for dog anxiety, but it can help manage symptoms. CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system, which plays a role in regulating mood, stress, and anxiety.

CBD can promote a sense of calmness and relaxation in anxious dogs, making it an effective supplement for anxiety management when used alongside other treatments and strategies.

How Long Does It Take to See Results?

The time it takes to see results may vary depending on the individual dog and the severity of their anxiety. Some dogs may experience noticeable improvements within a few days of starting CBD, while others might take a few weeks.

Can I Use CBD for Dog Anxiety Alongside Medications?

Before using CBD alongside medications, consult your veterinarian. While CBD is generally safe, it may interact with certain medications. Your vet can assess your dog's specific situation and advise you on the best course of action.

How Should I Administer CBD to My Dog?

CBD can be administered to your dog in various forms, such as CBD oils, treats, capsules, or topicals. The most popular choice is CBD oil, which can be added to your dog's food or directly placed under their tongue for faster absorption. CBD treats and chews are also convenient options.

Conclusion

CBD has emerged as a promising natural remedy for calming dogs with anxiety, offering you a holistic approach to supporting your furry friends' well-being. With the many potential benefits of CBD, dogs experiencing anxiety can find relief and lead to happier lives.

With proper dosing and high-quality products, CBD can be a valuable addition to anxiety management strategies, working hand-in-hand with behavioral training, other necessary treatments, and environmental adjustments.

As a responsible pet owner, it is important to make informed decisions when buying CBD pet oil for your dogs. By considering factors like hemp source, potency, lab test results, and customer support, you can ensure the safety and efficacy of the CBD provided to your beloved furry companion.

Moreover, consulting with a veterinarian is essential in tailoring the CBD treatment to suit our dog's individual needs and health conditions.