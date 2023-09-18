Considering cats' selective preferences, exploring different CBD products is helpful. This allows you to pinpoint the perfect CBD solution for your feline companion.

Our review highlights premier options in the pet CBD market. We'll outline our selection criteria and offer guidance for choosing a CBD product. Our objective is to equip you with the knowledge needed so you can confidently choose the best option for your cat.

Best Products With CBD for Cats

Recognizing the individuality of each cat, we present products tailored to various tastes and preferences. With a wide range of choices, spanning CBD oil tinctures to cat treats, these are the finest offerings in the market.

Honest Paws - Best for Overall Wellness Penelope’s Bloom - Best for Picky Eaters HolistaPet - Best for Natural Ingredients Batch - Best for Flavor Choices cbdMD - Best Budget-Friendly Option

Now, let's take a closer look at each of these premier cat CBD products. By the end, you'll be better equipped to pinpoint the CBD products that align best with your cat's lifestyle.

Honest Paws - Best for Overall Wellness

Honest Paws is a dedicated pet CBD brand operating nationwide. They are known for their pet-specific offerings, with their CBD oil for cats as a standout product.

The company goes the extra mile by providing a 30-day money-back guarantee in case of dissatisfaction—although refunds seem uncommon. Honest Paws also provides guidance on administering CBD oil for cats, ensuring a successful first experience with your feline companion.

Overall, Honest Paws is a dependable brand worth exploring. Their CBD oil, with a milder potency, is well-suited for general wellness needs and serves as an excellent choice for newcomers to CBD.

Overview

Extraction Method: CO2 extraction

CO2 extraction Potency: 125mg CBD per bottle

125mg CBD per bottle Serving: 4.2mg per dropper

4.2mg per dropper Usage: One dropper daily

One dropper daily Ingredients: Organic full-spectrum CBD, organic MCT oil

What Customers Say

Honest Paws proudly holds a 4.7-star rating for their CBD oil for cats. Customers rave about the quality of the product and the friendly customer service team. Many owners notice that their cats are more active and appear more comfortable with the consistent use of this CBD oil. Overall, the product does as intended – which is a win-win for cats and owners alike.

Pros

USDA organic full-spectrum hemp oil

No artificial flavors

Third-party lab tested for accuracy and potency

30-day money-back guarantee

Great for all cat sizes

Cons

The extract is sourced from full-spectrum hemp oil rather than broad-spectrum CBD

>> Go to Honest Paws <<

Price

Price-wise, Honest Paws offers its CBD oil for cats at $39.95 for a single purchase.

Opting for a subscription slashes the cost by 15%, bringing it down to $33.96. You can conveniently set your preferred delivery frequency—whether every 30, 60, or 90 days—ensuring the well-being of your feline friend without hassle.

Penelope’s Bloom - Best for Picky Eaters

Penelope’s Bloom presents a cat-friendly CBD oil featuring a delectable salmon flavor loved by most cats. This option is particularly well-suited for finicky felines.

Dedicated to improving pet wellness, Penelope’s Bloom serves as a comprehensive source for premium pet CBD products. Beyond its cat CBD oil, the brand offers treats and soothing balms suitable for topical application.

Overview

Extraction Method: CO2 extraction

CO2 extraction Potency: 150mg CBD per bottle

150mg CBD per bottle Serving: 5mg per dropper

5mg per dropper Usage: One dropper daily

One dropper daily Ingredients: Organic MCT oil, organic hemp extract, and Wild Alaskan Salmon oil

What Customers Say

Although there are only 12 reviews for Penelope’s Bloom's CBD oil for cats on their website, they all share a positive experience. Moreover, external sources corroborate these reviews. Customers report witnessing notable improvements in their cats within a few weeks.

Pros

Offers different strengths for easy, gradual serving size adjustments

Undergoes rigorous third-party lab testing for assured effectiveness, safety, and potency

Formulated with organic CBD and nutritious Wild Alaskan salmon oil

Features a delicious salmon flavor that most cats love

Made for smooth digestion, ensuring rapid relief

Cons

Limited flavor options, potentially unsuitable for cats averse to salmon flavor

>> Go to Penelope’s Bloom <<

Price

In terms of pricing, Penelope’s Bloom offers its CBD oil for cats at a base price of $34.99 for a single purchase, prior to any potential discounts.

For those seeking cost savings, subscribing provides a 20% reduction, bringing the price down to $23.99. This subscription also allows you to customize your delivery intervals, whether it's every 4, 6, or 8 weeks.

HolistaPet - Best for Natural Ingredients

HolistaPet is a top provider of CBD cat treats. Their products are made with premium ingredients and are free from gluten, dairy, and GMOs while also steering clear of artificial flavors or colors.

As a company, HolistaPet strives to provide pets with the resources to live their best life. This commitment extends to both pets and their owners, particularly those in less fortunate circumstances. With such a powerful mission, HolistaPet warrants serious consideration in your search for CBD oil.

Overview

Extraction Method: CO2 extraction

CO2 extraction Potency: 2mg CBD per treat

2mg CBD per treat Serving: 0.25 and 0.5mg of CBD for every 1 pound of body weight

0.25 and 0.5mg of CBD for every 1 pound of body weight Ingredients: Catnip, choline chloride, taurine, tryptophan, and valerian root, combined with CBD sourced from broad-spectrum hemp extract

What Customers Say

Across 33 reviews, HolistaPet stands strong with a powerful 5-star rating. Customers say the grain-free treats help cats relax, stay calm, and get through stressful situations. The treats have even helped some cats with behavioral issues and others with overeating and anxiety.

Pros

Ideal solution for finicky felines who are resistant to taking CBD oil

Guaranteed cruelty-free and free of THC

Backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee

Choice between hard and soft chews

Crafted using high-quality salmon and chicken ingredients

Cons

Hard chews might be overly crunchy for some cats

>> Go to HolistaPet <<

Price

The cost of HolistaPet’s CBD cat treats for a single purchase is $24.95. Opting for the subscribe and save option slashes the price by 25%, reducing the total to $18.71. You can conveniently customize delivery intervals for every 2, 4, 6, or 8 weeks.

Moreover, there's the option to save by purchasing in bundles—either a 2-pack or a 3-pack.

Lastly, becoming a HolistaPal+ member offers even more savings. With this membership, you can enjoy a 30% discount on all products or a 40% discount on subscription orders.

Batch - Best for Flavor Choices

Batch's CBD philosophy is built on three core principles: Transparency, Authenticity, and Effectiveness. The brand emphasizes these values by offering lab tours and sourcing their hemp in local forms in Wisconsin. Through a hand-crafted, batch-by-batch approach, they steer clear of mass production. Batch extends its expertise to pets, crafting CBD oil designed for cats and other animals.

Overview

Extraction Method: Ultra-cold ethanol extraction

Ultra-cold ethanol extraction Potency: 750mg CBD oil per bottle

750mg CBD oil per bottle Serving: 3-5mg CBD per every 10 lbs

3-5mg CBD per every 10 lbs Usage: 1-2 times daily

1-2 times daily Ingredients: Organic MCT coconut oil and hemp extract

What Customers Say

Batch maintains an impressive 4.9-star rating from 101 reviews. Customers highlight the positive impact of its CBD oil on pets, alleviating high anxiety and addressing issues like inflammation due to arthritis or aging.

Pros

Increased potency potentially extends the formula's duration

Varied bacon and salmon flavors offer options for your feline friend

Features premium CBD oil originating from Wisconsin

Rigorous in-house testing using an HPLC machine, complemented by third-party verification

Free shipping on orders over $25

Cons

High potency may be too strong for first-timers and CBD beginners

>> Go to Batch <<

Price

The cost of Batch's 750mg pet CBD oil is $64.99 for a single purchase.

Opting for a subscription brings a 25% discount, reducing the price to $48.74. This subscription also offers flexibility with delivery intervals, allowing you to choose between every 30 or 60 days.

cbdMD - Best Budget-Friendly Option

Founded in 2017, cbdMD is one of the most well-known CBD companies on the market. It selects premium sources of USA-grown hemp for reliable, worthwhile products.

As a result, they produce high-quality CBD oil for cats that’s hard to match. This world-class CBD oil for cats even comes in various strengths and flavors.

Overview

Extraction Method: CO2 extraction

CO2 extraction Potency: 150mg to 300mg CBD oil per bottle

150mg to 300mg CBD oil per bottle Serving: 5mg to 10mg per serving

5mg to 10mg per serving Usage: One dropper of CBD oil daily

One dropper of CBD oil daily Ingredients: Hemp extract, MCT oil, and natural flavor

What Customers Say

cbdMD holds strong at a 4.4-star rating out of 23 real customer reviews. cbdMD's CBD oil is notably beneficial for both senior cats and young kittens. Customers observe positive shifts in their cats' behavior and overall comfort level. The CBD oil also proves effective in maintaining calmness during stressful situations like loud events or fireworks.

Pros

Affordable, high-quality CBD oil for cats

Impressive 60-day money-back guarantee

Includes additional cannabinoids like CBN and CBG

Superior broad-spectrum CBD oil formula

Catnip and natural flavors specifically formulated for cats

Cons

Catnip and natural flavors may not work for some picky kitties

>> Go to cbdMD <<

Price

cbdMD presents a cost-effective yet premium pet CBD oil priced at only $19.99.

Alternatively, you can opt for a subscription, which grants a 25% discount and brings the cost down to just $14.99. Subscribing also unlocks Preferred Customer benefits and includes free priority shipping.

Our Criteria for Choosing the Best CBD Products for Cats

When choosing hemp CBD products, it’s crucial to consider several essential factors. That’ll ensure you provide your furry friend with a safe and effective CBD oil.

Let’s look at some of the most important factors we took into account.

Quality

CBD oil must be derived from high-quality, organic hemp plants to make it on our list. The CBD products listed here are free from harmful pesticides, herbicides, and other chemicals. This ensures a safer option for your favorite feline.

Potency

The potency of hemp-derived CBD oil for cats is a crucial consideration. Given cats' varying sensitivities, it's advisable to begin with the lowest potency and gradually increase as necessary. Our recommendations include multiple potency levels catering to both seasoned CBD users and newcomers.

Extraction Method

The method used to extract CBD oil from hemp influences its overall quality. We prioritize products utilizing CO2 extraction or similarly safe techniques. CO2 extraction is recognized as one of the industry's safest and cleanest methods, leaving no harmful residues—an ideal choice for feline products.

No Harm to Animals

Ethical practices are paramount, not just for your cat's well-being but for all animals. We ensure that the brands we endorse are committed to the safety of animals.

Lab Tests

Reputable CBD manufacturers undergo third-party lab testing to verify the potency and purity of their products. Accessible lab reports, or certificates of analysis (COAs), are essential and should be readily available on the company's website. Lab testing guarantees the absence of contaminants and adherence to safety standards, a prerequisite for our list.

Price & Value

While prioritizing quality, we also consider the price of CBD oil. By comparing prices of similar products, we ensure that our selections offer the best balance of high-quality value for your investment.

Customer Reviews

Our recommendations are bolstered by a thorough examination of customer reviews and feedback. Positive experiences shared by fellow cat owners are essential, offering insights into product efficacy and safety.

Customer Support

We opt for products from brands known for their responsive customer support and transparent product information.

Flavor

Recognizing cats' selective tastes, the flavor of CBD oil matters. We seek out flavors that resonate with cats, such as fish, chicken, or catnip. This approach makes for easier administration.

How to Choose a CBD Product for Your Cat

Some factors to consider when choosing CBD products for your cat include:

Formula & Ingredients

Carefully review the product's formula and ingredient list. Look for CBD products specifically formulated for cats as they may contain additional ingredients tailored to feline needs. Additionally, ensure the product is free from harmful additives, artificial flavors, and unnecessary fillers.

Recommended Dosage/Serving Size

Always check the recommended dosage or serving size provided by the manufacturer. Dosage guidelines should be based on your cat's weight and size. As mentioned above, start with a small serving size and gradually increase it when necessary.

Price

Compare prices of different CBD products for cats to find a balance between affordability and quality. While this shouldn’t be the most important factor, it’s still one to consider. Overly cheap products may be less effective and not as safe for your cat.

Lab Testing

Reputable CBD brands conduct third-party lab testing on their products. They provide Certificates of Analysis (COAs) to verify their CBD oil's potency, purity, and safety.

These lab reports should be available on the company's website or upon request. Lab testing ensures the product is free from contaminants, pesticides, and heavy metals.

Brand Reputation

Research the brand's reputation and credibility. Look for customer reviews, testimonials, and feedback from other cat owners who have used the brand's products. A well-established and transparent brand with positive reviews is more likely to provide high-quality CBD products.

Reasons Why CBD Products Are Good for Your Cat

Natural & Safe Source

CBD is derived from the hemp plant, which makes it a natural, safe alternative to synthetic medications. It interacts with a cat's endocannabinoid system without causing any harmful side effects.

Non-Psychoactive

CBD products are non-psychoactive. So, even though it interacts with the ECS, it won’t induce any intoxicating effects in cats. This ensures that your feline friend experiences the potential benefits without the risk of an altered mental state.

Widely Available

CBD for cats has gained popularity and is now easily accessible in various forms. The market offers CBD oils, treats, and even topical creams designed specifically for cats. This availability ensures that cat owners can conveniently find the right option for their feline companions.

Versatile Benefits

CBD provides a wide array of potential benefits for cats, including pain and stress relief, anxiety reduction, and anti-inflammatory effects. Its versatility renders it a valuable supplement for enhancing health and well-being.

Easy Dosing

Most CBD pet products are available in various strengths and formulations. Many products come with clear serving suggestions, simplifying the administration process. This allows for easy, precise dosing based on your cat’s size and needs.

Minimal Side Effects

CBD has been shown to have minimal side effects in cats when used responsibly and in appropriate doses. The most commonly reported side effects are mild, such as drowsiness or dry mouth.

Common Questions About CBD Products for Cats

What Is CBD?

Short for cannabidiol, CBD is one of the many active compounds in the cannabis plant. It’s non-psychoactive, so it doesn’t produce a “high” or cause intoxicating effects like THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), another popular cannabis compound.

Cannabis, Hemp, and Marijuana

It's important to understand the distinctions between cannabis, hemp, and marijuana. While all belong to the cannabis plant family, they exhibit varying levels of THC.

Cannabis: The overarching term that includes both hemp and marijuana varieties.

The overarching term that includes both hemp and marijuana varieties. Hemp : A type of cannabis with extremely low THC content (0.3% or less by legal definition) and elevated CBD levels.

: A type of cannabis with extremely low THC content (0.3% or less by legal definition) and elevated CBD levels. Marijuana: A cannabis variety with higher THC content, often valued for its psychoactive effects. While CBD exists in marijuana, the THC concentration usually overshadows it.

Broad-Spectrum Vs. Full-Spectrum CBD Oil

Broad-spectrum CBD oil contains multiple cannabinoids and other beneficial compounds in the hemp plant, such as terpenes and flavonoids. However, it’s THC-free. It offers potential benefits of the entourage effect without psychoactive effects.

On the other hand, full-spectrum CBD oil contains a wider range of beneficial hemp compounds. It can also contain up to 0.3% THC, which is the federal legal limit. The presence of THC enhances the potential benefits of the entourage effect. It may also cause psychoactive effects in some individuals or pets. However, at 0.3% or less, psychoactive effects are still unlikely.

The Entourage Effect

Hemp compounds like cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids can work in synergy with each other. Known as the entourage effect, these compounds may enhance each other’s potential therapeutic effects.

This can lead to more significant benefits than when taken individually. Therefore, full-spectrum CBD oil may provide a stronger entourage effect than CBD isolates or even broad-spectrum CBD oil.

Hemp Oil and CBD Hemp Oil

Hemp oil, also referred to as hemp seed oil, is derived from the seeds of the hemp plant. It's worth noting that hemp seed oil contains minimal to no CBD or THC. However, it's abundant in essential fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals, making it a valuable nutritional supplement. Despite its nutritional benefits, hemp seed oil doesn't offer the same potential effects as CBD oil.

In contrast, CBD hemp oil is extracted from hemp flowers, leaves, and stalks, parts of the plant that have substantial CBD content. This oil comes in various forms, including tinctures and topicals, and is recognized for its potential therapeutic properties.

Is CBD Legal?

Yes, CBD is federally legal when derived from the hemp plant, thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill. The Farm Bill redefined industrial hemp as any cannabis plant that contains 0.3% delta-9 THC or less. However, the legality does still vary within different states or regions.

What Is a CBD Isolate?

A CBD isolate contains only pure CBD – 100% cannabidiol. It’s free of all other compounds in the cannabis plant, including terpenes, cannabinoids, and flavonoids.

A CBD isolate is also 100% THC-free, making it a popular choice for those who want to avoid it. CBD isolates have no taste or odor, making them easy to incorporate into various products without altering flavor.

What Are the Benefits of CBD for Cats

Reduces Anxiety and Stress

CBD may promote a sense of calm and relaxation in cats. The result is a reduction in anxiety and stress caused by certain factors like loud noises, changes in the environment, or separation anxiety.

Reduces Pain and Inflammation

CBD's anti-inflammatory properties may help alleviate pain and discomfort in cats. This is especially helpful for those suffering from arthritis or other inflammatory conditions.

Improves Skin and Coat Health

CBD's potential anti-inflammatory effects can also benefit the skin and coat of cats. It can help address issues like dryness, itchiness, and allergies.

Improves Cognitive Function

Some research suggests that CBD may have neuroprotective properties that can support cognitive function and brain health, which is especially beneficial for older cats.

What Are the Side Effects of CBD for Cats?

The side effects of CBD for cats are minimal and typically mild. However, some cats may experience fatigue, drowsiness, stomach upset, or sedation, particularly at higher doses. They may also experience dry mouth, as CBD can reduce saliva production.

How Much CBD Oil Should I Give to My Cat?

The amount of CBD oil you give your cat depends on various factors. These include the cat's weight, size, individual response to CBD, and more.

It’s always best to start with a low dosage and gradually increase it until the desired effects are achieved. Likewise, consult a veterinarian to help determine your cat's appropriate dosage.

How Long Does It Take for CBD to Work in Cats?

The onset and duration of CBD's effects in cats can vary. Some cats may experience relief within 15-45 minutes after you administer CBD oil. Others may take a few days to a week to show noticeable improvements.

Typically, a consistent CBD routine allows you to see compounding benefits. Over time, you’ll likely notice your cats experience relief quicker and easier.

Can You Give Your Cat a CBD Formulated for Humans?

We don’t recommend you give CBD products formulated for humans to cats. Cats have different sensitivities and metabolisms. Human CBD products may also contain additional ingredients, such as flavors or additives, that could harm cats. Always use CBD products specifically designed for pets and follow proper dosing guidelines.

Is It Possible for a Cat to Go “High” From Taking CBD?

In general, CBD is non-psychoactive and unlikely to induce a "high" or any altered mental state in cats. However, it's crucial to ensure that the CBD product originates from hemp and contains only minimal levels of THC (less than 0.3%). This is a key factor in preventing any potential intoxicating effects in cats.

What Is the Best Way to Give My Cat CBD Oil?

A common and effective approach is using a dropper to administer CBD oil. This can be done by placing the precise serving size directly into the cat's mouth or by mixing it with their food or treats. If your cat is sensitive to taste, opting for flavored CBD oil can simplify the administration process.

Is It Safe for Senior Cats to Take CBD?

CBD can be safe for senior cats, but it's essential to consult a veterinarian first. Older cats may have underlying health conditions or take medications that could interact with CBD. A vet can help determine if CBD is safe and appropriate for your senior cat.

Is It Possible for CBD Oil to Cure Epileptic Seizures in Animals?

CBD oil has shown a potential to reduce the frequency and severity of epileptic seizures in some animals, but it is not considered a cure. It is important to consult a veterinarian before using CBD oil as a treatment for epilepsy in pets.

Can CBD Help Cats With Irritable Bowel Syndrome?

CBD's anti-inflammatory properties may help alleviate certain symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). Cats may feel relief from abdominal pain, diarrhea, or vomiting. Consult with a vet to learn more and develop an appropriate treatment plan.

Related

Conclusion

CBD offers a plethora of potential benefits for cats, including anxiety, stress, inflammation, and pain relief. It may also improve skin and coat health, support cognitive function, and improve overall well-being in cats. However, using CBD responsibly is important to keep your cat’s best interests in mind.

Responsible use involves starting with a low dosage, choosing pet-specific CBD products, and closely monitoring your cat's response. Always prioritize your cat's safety by seeking professional advice from your vet and selecting high-quality CBD cat treats formulated specifically for pets.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is meant to increase your awareness about health and the potential benefits of the use of the products described in this article. It is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Before starting any new health program or supplement regimen, consult a healthcare provider or a qualified medical professional.