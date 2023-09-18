Taxing highly-fattening foods could potentially reduce harmful climate emissions, a new study by Scottish-based experts has found.
A new study recently published in the Journal of Cleaner Production, from the University of Aberdeen Rowett Institute, the University of Edinburgh and Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) has found that taxing foods high in fats, sugar and salt (HFSS) could potentially reduce emissions from food consumption.
But the research has warned that it’s unlikely that one policy could achieve both nutritional and climate goals.
The study, based on the analysis of secondary data collected from 3,260 households in Scotland across 18 food categories, aimed to understand the impact of a tax on HFSS food purchases.
The investigation looked at either taxing all HFSS products while keeping the prices of other food items unchanged or taxing HFSS products while subsidising fruit and vegetables with the revenue generated.
The research found that imposing taxes on HFSS products led to a reduction in their consumption due to prices rising.
Specifically, a 10% tax on HFSS food groups, combined with subsidising fruits and vegetables using tax revenues, resulted in a 5–9% decline in HFSS consumption and an 11% and 7% increase in vegetable and fruit consumption, respectively.
When tax revenues were used to subsidise fruit and vegetables, greenhouse gas emissions increased by 2%, but emissions decreased by 3% when only HFSS food groups were taxed.
The study also found that taxing HFSS without a subsidy policy in place could have a more regressive impact on consumers compared to when fruits and vegetables were subsidised.
Dr Wisdom Dogbe, from the University of Aberdeen Rowett Institute, who led the study, said: “This study shows us that there are very real trade-offs between achieving dietary, welfare and environmental goals.
“Going forward, this research can be considered in ongoing discussions about the banning of promotions on HFSS.
"If there weren’t promotions on these products, and prices were to naturally increase as a result, we believe this could be beneficial as it may encourage consumers to reduce their purchases.
“Ultimately, our research highlights the complex interplay between dietary, welfare, and environmental goals when implementing a HFSS tax policy. The choice of policy scenario adopted by the government would have to depend on the national objectives and priorities.”
In its recommendations for the Scottish Government to reach its climate targets, statutory advisers the Climate Change Committee (CCC) has set out recommendations on meat and dairy consumption.
It said the Government should “take low-cost, low-regret actions” and “encourage a 20% shift away from all meat by 2030, rising to 35% by 2050”.
The organisation has also demanded “a 20% shift from dairy products by 2030, demonstrating leadership in the public sector whilst improving health”.
