Now a milestone event in the Glasgow race calendar, the future of the run was in question after the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit said it would no longer support the fundraiser.

However, Victim Support Scotland (VSS) has now stepped into the breach with financial support for this year and next.

Founder of The Moira Fund, and Moira's mother, Bea Jones said the charity was "hugely grateful for the wonderful support" of the Scottish VRU but is "so thankful" to VSS for taking over.

It had been feared the run would move to "virtual only" rather than being held in Queen's Park where the charity "strongly feel it belongs".

Kate Wallace, Chief Executive of Victim Support Scotland said: "VSS has a long-standing relationship with the Moira Fund.

"It was through them that we established our Supporting Families Bereaved by Crime Service, and so it seemed natural for us to cement that by sponsoring the Moira Run.

"We share the values, ethos and dedication to supporting people when faced with the most difficult times in their lives.

"VSS is grateful to the Moira Fund for their support with our Support for Families Bereaved by Crime Service – a specialist service for people affected by murder or culpable homicide.

"Bea’s commitment, energy and compassion is an inspiration to me and the families we support."

Part of the ethos of the race is to reclaim the park following the brutal assault and death of Moira, a businesswoman who had lived opposite the south side greenspace.

In light of the withdrawal of financial support from the Scottish VRU, a statement from The Moira Fund read: "It is anticipated that this may well be the last Moira’s Run in Queen's Park, Glasgow, and we may have to consider moving to a virtual event only next year.

"Moira’s Run has been hugely popular with the people of Glasgow, and it’s also been extensively supported by those travelling from afar.

"We have so appreciated that and we don’t want it to be any different because this, our tribute to Moira, has meant so much to so many - the local south side community, those families who have lost a loved one through murder, the hundreds participating, our many supporters, and to each and every one of us at The Moira Fund."

Hundreds of runners take part in the 5k race each year, coming from across the UK and also taking part in remote runs as far afield as Greece, Canada and the USA.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit said: "We have been pleased to assist Moira’s Run since 2014 with both funding and staff support.

"At the start of this year we confirmed with race organisers The Moira Fund that due to cost and resource pressures, which are being felt across the public sector, we would unfortunately be unable to provide any further funding for this event.

"We hope this now well established run continues to go from strength to strength."

In 2008 Moira, who was 40, was returning from visiting her partner when she was abducted just yards from her flat and forced into the park at knifepoint.

She was raped and suffocated in a sustained attack that left her with more than 65 injuries. Her killer, a Slovakian national, was moved back to Slovakia to serve the rest of a life sentence.

Mrs Jones, and her husband Hu, went on to set up The Moira Fund in their daughter's memory, helping other families who have been bereaved by murder.

A grant-making charity, The Moira Fund has helped more than 1000 families across the UK by giving funds to help with everything from funeral costs to clothes for attending court and essentials for children's bedrooms when they move to kinship care following the loss of a parent.

The Moira Fund is also hosting its annual Ladies Luncheon on October 8 to raise funds for the charity.

It will take place in Glasgow's Grand Central Hotel and will be hosted by the comedian Janey Godley.