Swan noted it had “successfully redesigned the original 100-unit, planning-consented development to achieve the current 136-unit proposal, meeting PfP’s aspirations”.

The developer, which has appointed Dalry-based McTaggart Construction to deliver the project, is undertaking he project for PfP Capital’s New Avenue Living fund.

PfP Capital is part of housing developer Places for People, which describes itself as “a placemaking and regeneration company that takes a commercial approach to delivering social outcomes”.

Swan said it is “looking forward to working alongside McTaggart Construction and Places for People to combat ever-present housing shortages and deliver essential housing to Glasgow”.

Janice Russell, managing director of McTaggart Construction, said: “We are delighted to be working with Swan Group to provide additional quality affordable homes to help alleviate the local housing shortage and support the regeneration of the area.

“We believe developments like Royston make a positive difference to people’s lives and the local community and we look forward to working with Swan Group to deliver modern, environmentally friendly homes we can all be proud of.”

She added: “The project will help secure employment for local sub-contractors and provide opportunities for work placements for local young people to learn about construction and the career opportunities it can provide.”

Phil McGinlay, managing director of Swan Group, said: “Swan Group’s Royston Road development will be a great addition to Glasgow’s regeneration ambitions, offering residents direct and safe access to the city centre. We are delighted to see the commencement of works on site and [this] is testament to the contributions from all our development partners. We are determined to ensure the continued success of this development through to completion.”

William Kyle, fund director at PfP Capital, said: "PfP Capital are delighted to be working with our development partners, Swan Group and McTaggart Construction, to deliver new homes on this well-located site. The homes will be a valuable addition to the supply of affordable housing in Glasgow, and will provide a range of homes from apartments to family housing."