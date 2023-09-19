Restoration work of the 1930s steamer the TS Queen Mary is already taking place next to the graving docks, in the city's south side.

Now Govan Drydock Limited has been awarded an accolade at the National Maritime SME Awards, which celebrate the achievements of small and medium enterprises across the UK maritime sector.

Peter Breslin, Managing Director of Govan Drydock Limited said: "Winning this award is a huge honour and is recognition of the tireless work we have undertaken to date on the restoration of Govan Drydock.

"The project not only has protected and revived the drydock, the business viability has also been proven with the awarding of the TS Queen Mary repair and restoration project, which has brought employment opportunities and community benefits to the area.

"We have exciting plans for the further development of the drydock, which will help contribute to the ongoing regeneration of the Clyde Waterfront and breathe life into the Govan area of Glasgow."

Earlier this year, Govan Drydock was awarded the contract to project manage and undertake the first phase of restoration and repair work on the TS Queen Mary in a year-long project to preserve the ship and bring jobs to the area.

The ship was launched on the River Clyde 90 years ago and the project to restore her, which has the Princess Royal as its patron, aims to have the vessel carrying passengers again.

Harry O’Donnell, chairman of New City Vision, who own the site, added: "We are thrilled that Govan Drydock has won this prestigious award following the commencement of the restoration works to the TS Queen Mary.

"It is a testament to the efforts that Marine Projects Scotland has poured into restoring the dry dock, bringing it back into working order in the first time in almost 40 years.

"Forming a crucial component of our wider vision to reconnect the people of Glasgow with this historic site, the restoration of Dock No.1 marks the latest step in our exciting journey.

"As we move forward, we continue to carry out extensive consultation on proposals, integrating new homes with carefully thought-out community spaces to deliver a vibrant and dynamic future for the docks."

Govan Graving Docks, three separate docks, were built in the late 19th century by the Clyde Navigation Trust for ship repairs and overhauls.

They closed in 1987 and have since fallen into disrepair, despite multiple attempts to redevelop them.

Sam Mendes's WWI movie 1917 was filmed in the graving docks, which were this year given a £2.4 million Scottish Government grant towards a scheme to introduce housing and green spaces alongside the ship repair facilities.

Glasgow MSP and Convener of the Scottish Parliament’s Cross Party Group on Maritime & Shipbuilding, Paul Sweeney said: "It has been exciting to follow the team bringing the historic Category A-listed Govan Graving Docks back to life after 36 years of dereliction, and as they embark on their first project, the restoration of the 1930s turbine steamer Queen Mary, they have my utmost support in their effort to re-establish commercial ship repair at this impressive triple dry dock and tidal basin facility on the upper Clyde.”