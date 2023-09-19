The 56-year-old last contacted his family around 8pm on Thursday, September 7, but there has been no contact since.

A major search operation was launched, involving helicopters, dogs, drones and 10 different mountain rescue teams, including civilian, RAF, and police.

Mr Kelly's rucksack was found on Saturday, September 9, and despite the search covering a massive area of terrain, there has been no trace of him since.

After 10 days of "intensive searching", Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team (GMR) said they have made "the difficult decision" to scale back the search for Mr Kelly.

In a statement, GMR said: "It is still very much our aim to bring Charlie back to his family. GMR and other teams will continue to search on a part-time basis as and when the weather allows, and volunteers have time between work and family commitments.

"However, if new evidence comes to light providing a focused area to search, the response may be stepped up again. To that end, we are asking once more for people to think back to the 6th, 7th, and 8th of September.

Missing hillwalker Charles Kelly (Image: Police Scotland)

Were you at Glencoe Mountain Resort, Meall a Bhuirdh or suronding hills - Creise, Clach Leathad, Beinn Mhic Chasgaig, or possibly you may have seen him in Glen Etive?

"If you were there, please check back through your photos of the day. Was there someone in the background of your summit selfie? Also, we would like to hear from anyone who has found a pile of orange peel on the hill in this area, we know Charlie had two with him, but there was no peel in his bag. This may help us work out his route.

"Charlie is believed to be wearing a black waterproof jacket, grey trousers and a dark green fleece, he was last seen with a pair of walking poles. Charlie is described as having a distinctive unusual gait due to a hip problem and may have been moving slowly.

"Please help us bring Charlie home by sharing among your hill going friends."