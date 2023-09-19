A young girl has died after being struck by a tractor in East Ayrshire.

Police were called a report of a crash involving a tractor towing a trailer and a nine-year-old girl, on her bicycle, on Castle Place in New Cumnock around 12:35pm on Monday.

Emergency services attended but the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances behind the fatal crash.

The A76, which passes through New Cumnock, was closed for several hours for investigation work.

