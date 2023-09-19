It did so shortly after declaring a 'Squawk 7700' while travelling at an altitude of 34,000 feet.

Footage from flight radar app FlightRadar24 showed the flight then landing safely at London Heathrow around 7:11pm.

Unconfirmed reports online suggest the reason for the diversion was because one of the flight deck crew felt unwell.

Delta #DL187 is declaring an emergency and returning to London https://t.co/X9m4BFoLf1 — AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) September 18, 2023

The Herald has contacted Delta for more information.

It comes after a Virgin Atlantic flight bound for Los Angeles declared a mid-air emergency over Scotland on Sunday evening.

Flight VS23 from London Heathrow, operating on a Boeing 787 aircraft, declared a 'Squawk 7700' while flying over the Hebrides.

Virgin Atlantic later confirmed that the aircraft returned to Heathrow "as a precautionary measure" as a result of a "minor technical issue".