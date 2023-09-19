Glasgow recorded more rapes and attempted rapes than anywhere else in Scotland, though the 326 reported in the city was down 4% on the previous year.

Edinburgh saw a 7% increase, up from 218 to 234.

Dundee jumped from 102 to 126, an increase of 24%, while Aberdeen recorded 99, a fall of 7%.

The largest percentage increase was in Orkney, where numbers jumped from 8 in the year ending June 2022 to 16 last year.

In total, there were 14,834 sexual crimes recorded, down from 14,880 in the previous year.

While there were falls in the number of sexual assaults and crimes associated with prostitution, there was a significant increase in the number of crimes involving indecent photos of children, up from 683 to 795 crimes, a jump of 16%. That’s an increase of 50% from the year ending June 2019.

The statistics also showed an increase in murder and culpable homicide, up by 8% compared to the previous year, from 50 to 54 crimes, though this is a significant decrease from the year ending June 2019 when 74 crimes were recorded.

There was also a drop in the number of serious assaults and attempted murders, down by 8% on the last year, and 22% from 2019.

Overall, police in Scotland recorded 292,702 crimes in the year ending June 2023, up by 2% on the previous year, but 4% lower than the 305,300 crimes recorded in the year ending June 2019.

Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Home Affairs Angela Constance said the statitistics showed that Scotland “continues to be a safe place to live.”

She added: “These continued low levels of crime are due to the efforts across policing, justice and community safety partners to deliver safer communities and our investment in the justice system.

“With recorded crime remaining at one of the lowest levels seen since 1974, the latest figures show reductions in crimes such as violence, sexual crimes and damage and reckless behaviour.

“We will continue to focus on crime prevention, reducing reoffending and supporting victims of crime.

"That is why we are investing £1.45 billion in policing in 2023-24, increasing the resource budget by 6.3%, an additional £80 million, despite difficult financial circumstances due to UK Government austerity and our fixed budget.”

Non-sexual crimes of violence were less than 1% lower compared to the previous year, while crimes of dishonesty were 7% higher.

Death by dangerous driving increased by 18% compared to the previous year, up from 39 to 46 crimes and increased by 7% from the year ending June 2019.

Shoplifting increased by 21% compared to the previous year (from 24,877 to 30,202 crimes), but decreased by 10% from the year ending June 2019 (from 33,611 to 30,202 crimes).

Fraud increased by 3% compared to the previous year (from 16,461 to 16,956 crimes), and increased by 82% from the year ending June 2019 (from 9,310 to 16,956 crimes). Further explanation on the changes in levels of recorded fraud are available in the Recorded Crime in Scotland annual bulletin.

Urinating etc. decreased by 41% compared to last year, down from 1,590 to 932 offences. Down by 63% from the year ending June 2019, when 2,490 offences were recorded.