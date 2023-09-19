According to BBC News, lawyers for more than 20 former players have been told by the club that it intends to enter settlement negotiations.

In March 2022 a judge in the US gave permission for plaintiffs to bring a class action lawsuit against Celtic FC, with a hearing scheduled for October at the Court of Session before Lord Arthurson.

It's now reported that the club is willing to enter into settlement negotiations, without admitting to liability.

Celtic FC have been contacted for comment.