Celtic are reportedly prepared to settle legal claims of abuse at Celtic Boys club.

Several former coaches and officials at the youth club have been sentenced for child sex abuse in recent years, but the Premiership side had maintained it was a "separate entity", but lawyers acting for the former players argue the boys club and Celtic were "intimately connected" and the senior club was "vicariously liable" for assaults carried out in the youth set up.

According to BBC News, lawyers for more than 20 former players have been told by the club that it intends to enter settlement negotiations.

In March 2022 a judge in the US gave permission for plaintiffs to bring a class action lawsuit against Celtic FC, with a hearing scheduled for October at the Court of Session before Lord Arthurson.

It's now reported that the club is willing to enter into settlement negotiations, without admitting to liability.

Celtic FC have been contacted for comment.