The house is now available for private hire bookings, starting at £2,000 per night.

“With a welcoming blend of country house elegance and modern hospitality, Dabton is the perfect location for your grand gathering or simply spending time together with friends and family,” the family business said.

“Boasting eleven exquisitely appointed ensuite bedrooms and ample reception areas, contemporary design blends with Dabton’s beautiful historic features throughout the renovated property, while the four-acre formal garden sits amid 27 acres of tranquil mixed woodland.

“With its own kitchen garden and access to Scotland’s finest natural ingredients, Dabton House is perfectly situated for food lovers. Through established links with local suppliers and a roster of talented chefs, every need can be catered for during your stay.”

Dabton House inside and out (Image: Alix McIntosh/Walter Dalkeith)

Dabton was designed in 1820 by the popular architect William Atkinson, following a commission by Walter Montagu Douglas Scott, the 5th Duke of Buccleuch.

The house historically served as the home of the Queensberry Estate's factor until, in the 1980s, it was refurbished by the 10th Duke and Duchess of Buccleuch as a “wonderful family home” for themselves and their four children, including Walter Dalkeith.

In this new chapter, the Earl and Countess of Dalkeith, Walter and Elizabeth, have been instrumental in leading the recent renovations of Dabton House, which they completed in August 2023. The family continues to use the house today and it retains the ambience of a family home, although the family will not be in residence.

“Meticulously restored to its former glory, the house incorporates modern comforts and amenities to meet the discerning needs of today's guests,” Dabton said. “The blending of old-world charm and contemporary sophistication provides an unmatched setting for an array of occasions.”

Its amenities include a sauna, a “well-appointed" treatment room, heated kennels, grass tennis court and catering kitchen.

"Steeped in history and surrounded by breathtaking natural beauty, Dabton House presents a truly enchanting retreat for guests seeking a luxurious escape," said Alasdair Knight, general manager of Dabton House. "Whether it's hosting grand celebrations, weddings, sporting parties, corporate gatherings, or simply cherishing precious moments with family members, Dabton House is the perfect choice."

The “picturesque” Queensberry Estate serves as a stunning backdrop for Dabton House, and is home to miles of way-marked walking, cycling and mountain biking routes, with bike and e-bike hire available on site.

“Alternatively, book a day’s fishing, try your hand at simulated game shooting, or put your party through its paces with Scottish Assault Courses or a trip to the adventure playground if they are on the younger side,” Dabton said. "The wider region is rich in art and cultural experiences such as the Robert Burns Heritage Trail, Crawick Multiverse land art installation, Kirkcudbright Arts and Crafts trail, and the esteemed Wigtown Book Festival.”

The Duke of Buccleuch is one of the biggest landowners in Scotland.

