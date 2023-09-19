The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for rain across parts of Scotland.

Heavy rain may lead to some flooding and disruption to travel, the weather service said.

The warning came into force at 6pm this evening and extends through to 8am on Wednesday.

Regions and local authorities affected include the Highlands, Perth, Stirling and Argyll and Bute.

The alert reads: “Outbreaks of rain will become persistent and heavy at times on Tuesday evening and overnight. Rain will clear the southwest Highlands in the early hours but linger across parts of southern Scotland.

"20 to 40mm of rain is likely to fall widely with as much as 60mm over high ground."