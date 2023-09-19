The warning came into force at 6pm this evening and extends through to 8am on Wednesday.

Regions and local authorities affected include the Highlands, Perth, Stirling and Argyll and Bute.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Rain across parts of Scotland

Tuesday 1800 – Wednesday 0800



— Met Office (@metoffice) September 19, 2023

The alert reads: “Outbreaks of rain will become persistent and heavy at times on Tuesday evening and overnight. Rain will clear the southwest Highlands in the early hours but linger across parts of southern Scotland.

"20 to 40mm of rain is likely to fall widely with as much as 60mm over high ground."