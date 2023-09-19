Emergency services attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for collision investigation work to be carried out, and re-opened around 8.00pm on Monday, 18 September 2023.

On Tuesday, Police Scotland named the girl as Naomi Sarah Ferrans and asked the public to come forward with any information about the incident.

Read More: Girl, 9, dies after being struck by tractor while cycling in Ayrshire village

Inspector Craig Beaver of Ayrshire Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Naomi at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident and who hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1311 of 18 September, 2023.