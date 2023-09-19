Traffic police have been called in to deal with lengthy queues of cars caused by fast food fans desperate to get their hands on Popeyes chicken.
The American fast food chain opened its first Scottish outlet in Barrhead early today with those keen to try the "famous Louisiana Chicken Sandwich" queuing outside for up to 18 hours.
Now police have had to intervene to deal with congestion caused by the flurry of excitement at the New Orleans-founded fast food chain.
But the force's communications team was making light of the issue with a chicken-based pun on social media.
The force posted on X, the site formerly known as Twitter: "We are aware of the congestion caused by the new Popeyes chicken restaurant in Barrhead. "We are working with the establishment to address the issue.
"Please be courteous to all road users and follow the pecking order."
We are aware of the congestion caused by the new Popeyes chicken restaurant in Barrhead. We are working with the establishment to address the issue. Please be courteous to all road users and follow the pecking order. pic.twitter.com/CbYhNwyRpz— Police Scotland East Renfrewshire (@PSOSEastRen) September 19, 2023
Popeyes opened its 12th new location in the UK today in Glasgow, adding to the more than 4000 branches it currently runs worldwide.
Eager eaters began queuing ahead of the opening time at 4.30pm on Sunday.
READ MORE: Customers queue for more than 18 hours to try Popeyes chicken
As previously told in The Herald, American-born, Cynthia Holden, said she was looking for a "little taste of home".
Ms Holden, who travelled more than an hour from Clackmannanshire to be one of the first through the door, said: “My first job was in Popeyes when I was 16 so I’m a lifelong fan.
"I’ve been hounding Popeyes on Twitter to learn of the Scottish opening and being here today didn’t disappoint.
"It was a little taste of home.”
The new Popeyes restaurant has space up to 56 diners indoors as well as offering 16 outdoor seats and a drive through service.
READ MORE: Glasgow's Moira's Run saved from the axe by new funding
Neil Williamson, chief operating officer at Popeyes UK, said “We thought customers queuing for 16 hours at Cardiff Bay last month would be impossible to beat, but the people of Scotland have set a new record with our first customer turning up a whopping 18.5 hours before opening.
"We’re delighted with the response we’ve had to our first Scottish restaurant and look forward to serving our famous Louisiana Chicken to many more.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here