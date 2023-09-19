Now police have had to intervene to deal with congestion caused by the flurry of excitement at the New Orleans-founded fast food chain.

But the force's communications team was making light of the issue with a chicken-based pun on social media.

The force posted on X, the site formerly known as Twitter: "We are aware of the congestion caused by the new Popeyes chicken restaurant in Barrhead. "We are working with the establishment to address the issue.

"Please be courteous to all road users and follow the pecking order."

We are aware of the congestion caused by the new Popeyes chicken restaurant in Barrhead. We are working with the establishment to address the issue. Please be courteous to all road users and follow the pecking order. pic.twitter.com/CbYhNwyRpz — Police Scotland East Renfrewshire (@PSOSEastRen) September 19, 2023

Popeyes opened its 12th new location in the UK today in Glasgow, adding to the more than 4000 branches it currently runs worldwide.

Eager eaters began queuing ahead of the opening time at 4.30pm on Sunday.

READ MORE: Customers queue for more than 18 hours to try Popeyes chicken

As previously told in The Herald, American-born, Cynthia Holden, said she was looking for a "little taste of home".

Ms Holden, who travelled more than an hour from Clackmannanshire to be one of the first through the door, said: “My first job was in Popeyes when I was 16 so I’m a lifelong fan.

"I’ve been hounding Popeyes on Twitter to learn of the Scottish opening and being here today didn’t disappoint.

"It was a little taste of home.”

The new Popeyes restaurant has space up to 56 diners indoors as well as offering 16 outdoor seats and a drive through service.

READ MORE: Glasgow's Moira's Run saved from the axe by new funding

Neil Williamson, chief operating officer at Popeyes UK, said “We thought customers queuing for 16 hours at Cardiff Bay last month would be impossible to beat, but the people of Scotland have set a new record with our first customer turning up a whopping 18.5 hours before opening.

"We’re delighted with the response we’ve had to our first Scottish restaurant and look forward to serving our famous Louisiana Chicken to many more.”