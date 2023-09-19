CBD, short for cannabidiol, has non-psychoactive properties that are derived from hemp. By adding CBD gummies to your dog's daily routine, you may notice a remarkable difference in their mood, stress levels, and even joint health.

The best part? CBD gummies are often made with natural ingredients, so you can feel good about giving them to your fur baby. It's no wonder why CBD gummies for dogs are a hit among fur parents seeking a holistic approach to pet care.

Here are the top CBD gummies for your dogs:

Honest Paws - Best Overall CBD Dog Treats Penelope's Bloom - Best for Joint Support Hello Batch - Best for High-Quality Treats PenguinCBD - Best for Eco-Friendly CBD Pet Treats Pupper - Best for Science-Backed Canine Hip & Joint Care

CBD Gummies for Dogs: The Future of Pet Care

Honest Paws - Best Overall CBD Dog Treats

What We Love About Honest Paws

Honest Paws truly stands out in the CBD dog treats market. What we love about them is their commitment to top-notch quality, substantiated by rigorous third-party testing that ensures the genuineness and safety of every product they offer.

Honest Paws also provides transparent instructions that simplify dosage adjustment for owners, providing clarity and confidence in the product's effectiveness and safety. You can effortlessly give your dog the perfect amount without any guesswork.

Whether you have aging dogs or small pups, Honest Paws caters to all. Their range includes quality soft chews and irresistible hard treats, all with a pet-specific formulation. This thoughtful approach considers dogs' unique dietary needs and preferences, making their treats highly effective and irresistibly delicious.

With an unwavering focus on pet well-being and great product variety, Honest Paws undeniably stands as the go-to brand for the best CBD chews for dogs.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Pet-specific formulation

Clear dosing guidelines

Promotes overall wellness

Cons:

Some dogs may have allergies or sensitivities to certain ingredients, making these treats unsuitable for them

Price

Well CBD Bites from Honest Paws come with a price tag of $24.95 per bag. While this may initially seem high when compared to regular pet treats, it's important to remember the high-quality CBD and substantial health benefits that these bites offer. Considering these factors, the product offers excellent value for the investment made in your pet's health.

Dosage and Potency

Each of these tasty bites contains 5mg of CBD, giving you peace of mind that you're providing just the right amount for your furry companion.

Customer Feedback

Customer reviews on this CBD product reflect a high level of satisfaction. Users frequently cite noticeable improvements in their pets' health, with mentions of increased energy levels and reduced anxiety. While a few customers have pointed out the cost, they often counterbalance it by acknowledging the superior quality and health benefits of the product. The overwhelmingly positive reviews affirm the brand's commitment to quality and its mission to improve pet wellness.

Penelope's Bloom - Best for Joint Support

What We Love About Penelope's Bloom

Penelope's Bloom has an unwavering commitment to pet wellness that shows in each of its products. Every formula is carefully crafted and reflects the brand's dedication to creating solutions that enhance pet health. The brand adds high-quality, natural ingredients in all its formulations, ensuring a high standard of safety for your furry companion.

The broad spectrum of products offered by Penelope's Bloom caters to a variety of issues, from joint pain to anxiety. Customers have shared heartwarming stories of improved mobility in their beloved pets after consistent use of their CBD chews. This makes Penelope's Bloom an excellent choice, especially for aging dogs or those with joint issues who may benefit greatly from the joint-supporting properties of CBD.

Additionally, many owners have found these chews to be a game-changer for their furry companions' anxiety and stress. The calming properties in these treats help pets feel more relaxed and at ease, which significantly contributes to their overall well-being.

As a pet parent, you can have complete peace of mind knowing that you're giving your furry companion the finest CBD treat with Penelope's Bloom.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Supports joint mobility

Calming effects

Quality ingredients

Variety of sizes

Cons:

While it's essential to note that they are widely used and loved by many owners, an official FDA evaluation is still pending for added reassurance.

Price

The CBD Soft Chews for Joint + Mobility from Penelope's Bloom cost $64.99, reduced from the original price of $69.99. The price is justified when considering the enhanced mobility and overall improved quality of life for dogs.

Dosage and Potency

The CBD Soft Chews for Joint + Mobility from Penelope's Bloom are specifically tailored for medium to large dogs and contain 600mg of CBD. Their dosing recommendations are based on your pet's weight, making it super simple to give them the right amount, and the potency is carefully balanced, ensuring both safety and effectiveness.

Customer Feedback

Customers love the CBD Soft Chews for Joint + Mobility from Penelope's Bloom. Owners are thrilled to see their aging dogs bounce back with improved mobility and overall well-being. Even the pickiest eaters can't resist these treats, as dogs absolutely love the flavor of these CBD treats.

Hello Batch - Best for High-Quality Treats

What We Love About Hello Batch

Hello Batch is all about crafting the best CBD dog treats in the market. Their soft chews are hand-crafted with love and are a hit among dogs.

Harnessing the richness of Wisconsin-grown hemp, the treats offer a distinct advantage in sourcing quality, local ingredients. They provide the soothing benefits of CBD without the psychoactive effects. This ensures pets can reap CBD's benefits without unnecessary side effects.

To ensure product safety and efficacy, Hello Batch conducts thorough third-party testing. This adherence to stringent quality controls bolsters the brand's credibility.

Understanding the importance of timeliness, HelloBatch excels in delivering orders promptly, often within 24 business hours. This rapid turnaround reinforces customer satisfaction.

And here's the cherry on top— the brand gives back to the community and spreads awareness about the potential benefits of CBD.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

High-quality, local ingredients

No psychoactive effects

Third-party tested

Fast shipping

Cons:

The flavor variety might not cater to every pet's preference

Price

Priced at $59.99, these soft chews might appear slightly more expensive in comparison to alternative options. However, we assure you every dollar invested is justified. Hello Batch places importance on quality and efficacy, principles interwoven into each individual treat they offer.

Dosage and Potency

Each treat is generously infused with a potent 25 mg of CBD. A general guideline is to administer 3-5 mg of CBD for every 10 lbs of your pet's weight. Keep in mind that it might take around 1-2 hours for the complete effects to manifest, so there's no need for concern if immediate changes aren't noticeable.

Customer Feedback

The customer feedback is overflowing with love and satisfaction. People praise the brand's commitment to quality, transparency, and effectiveness. The treats are making a real difference in pets' health and behavior, thanks to the power of CBD. Hello Batch also scores big with quick shipping times and a happiness guarantee.

PenguinCBD - Best for Eco-Friendly CBD Pet Treats

What We Love About PenguinCBD

Introducing PenguinCBD, the experts in eco-friendly CBD pet treats. They are committed not only to producing high-quality CBD treats but also to doing so in an environmentally friendly way. Their commitment to sustainable farming practices highlights their respect for nature and their role as responsible producers.

In a market where trust is paramount, PenguinCBD takes extra steps to foster confidence among customers. By making third-party lab results publicly available, they offer an open window into their product's composition and safety.

Additionally, PenguinCBD employs modern CO2 extraction techniques to carefully draw out the beneficial compounds from the hemp plant while preserving its integrity. This results in a product that offers maximum potency and a full spectrum of benefits.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Advanced CO2 extraction

Transparent and trustworthy brand

Industry experts

Sustainable practices

Cons:

The use of high-quality ingredients and advanced extraction methods does come with a higher price tag

Price

A single container of 20 soft chews comes in at $60. Opt for a 2-pack, and the cost reduces to $57 per container. Go for the 4-pack, and the deal gets even sweeter at $54 per container. There is also a subscription option that provides a 20% discount on recurring purchases.

Dosage and Potency

Every soft chew is infused with 10mg of CBD. The formulation of the product underwent meticulous research and is supported by input from veterinarians.

Customer Feedback

With over 250 5-star reviews, people can't stop raving about how their dogs are living happier and healthier lives, all thanks to PenguinCBD's CBD treats. The brand has even caught the attention of big-name publications like Merry Jane, Rolling Stone, and Healthline. This kind of media attention just goes to show how serious they are about quality and the well-being of pets.

Pupper - Best for Science-Backed Canine Hip & Joint Care

What We Love About Pupper

Pupper is all about science-backed hip & joint care for dogs. Products are formulated with ingredients proven by research. This instills confidence in dog owners who seek a well-founded solution to their pets' joint issues.

It's not just about joints—Pupper tackles critical issues like anxiety, too, ensuring a comprehensive approach to canine health. Plus, products are designed to assist dogs of all breeds and ages. This broad approach signifies versatility.

Additionally, Pupper's commitment to quality ingredients and vetted supply chains ensures top-notch products. And they make it easy with cost-effective subscriptions and worldwide shipping, so every dog can benefit.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Science-driven formula

Broad application

Cost-effective

Well-rounded approach to pet health

Cons:

Some customers have noted slow improvements, which implies that results might not be immediate.

Price

Pupper's Canine Hip & Joint Soft Chew package comes at a price of $25. However, the real treat is their incredible subscription offer, granting you a substantial 20% discount that lowers the cost to a mere $20. The CBD chew will be conveniently delivered to your doorstep every 30 days, ensuring that Pupper has your back and simplifies life for both you and your furry friend.

Dosage and Potency

This Canine Hip & Joint Soft Chew contains a powerful blend of active ingredients like Glucosamine, Sodium Hyaluronate, and Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM). This combo works to maintain and promote cartilage and connective tissue health, ensuring your dog's joints stay in top-notch condition. While the exact dosage and potency aren't explicitly detailed, rest assured that this powerful blend is designed to manage joint pain and inflammation.

Customer Feedback

Pupper's Canine Hip & Joint Soft Chew has been a hit with customers, receiving glowing reviews and an impressive average rating of 4.8 out of 5. Dog owners are thrilled to see noticeable improvements in their furry friends' mobility and overall demeanor. Even veterinary professionals are joining the fan club, recommending the product and adding to its credibility. If you want top-quality CBD treats that your dog will love, Pupper's Canine Hip & Joint Soft Chew is the way to go.

Our Criteria for Choosing the Best CBD Gummies for Dogs

Ingredients

When it comes to choosing CBD gummies for dogs, it's important to be picky about what's inside the treats. Our selections include products that contain high-quality, natural ingredients. We also looked for dogs CBD gummies that are free from artificial additives, fillers, and potential allergens.

Recommended Dosage

Figuring out the right dose for our furry pals is super important. The CBD gummies we endorsed provide clear and accurate dosing information based on the dog's weight. Many brands even offer a dedicated CBD dosage chart. We also considered products that offer a variety of strengths, ensuring that owners can confidently administer the right CBD dosage to their pets.

Taste and Flavors

Taste matters to our four-legged friends. We looked at CBD gummies that are not only effective but also tasty to dogs. Multiple flavor options are ideal, such as salmon or peanut butter flavor, as this allows pet owners to choose options that their dogs genuinely enjoy.

Product and Shipping Costs

We considered top-rated CBD dog treats that won't break the bank. Our selections take into account the value offered by CBD gummies in relation to their pricing. Additionally, we consider brands that offer discounts or subscription options.

Company Reputation

Always buy from brands you can trust. We only considered CBD gummies from reputable companies with a history of quality and effectiveness. Third-party lab testing and the availability of lab reports are also important.

Potential Benefits of CBD Gummies for Dogs

Reduces Anxiety

If your four-legged buddy gets anxious or stressed, you might wanna give CBD dog chews a try. Some brands offer dedicated calming chews designed to relax your pet and help ease their anxiety. Lots of dog owners swear by them, saying their furry pals feel more relaxed and at ease after having CBD treats. It's all thanks to CBD's anti-inflammatory properties, which naturally soothe anxious dogs and provide a sense of calm.

Relieves Pain

Does your pup suffer from joint pain? CBD chews could be the answer. They incorporate hemp extract, renowned for its potent anti-inflammatory properties. Consider it a natural pain alleviator tailored for pets of diverse sizes and breeds.

Improves Sleep

For dogs that struggle with sleep, CBD dog treats present a potential solution. The calming nature of CBD can effectively ease their nerves, leading to improved sleep patterns. Try integrating CBD soft chews into their bedtime routine.

Reduces Inflammation

CBD chews for dogs are great for tackling inflammation, especially for those with joint issues and arthritis. Whether your furry companion grapples with sporadic soreness or persistent inflammation, these treats offer a gentle, natural approach to maintaining their optimal condition.

Improves Skin Health

Got a pup with itchy skin or allergies? CBD products can help soothe discomfort and improve skin health. The best part? They're super easy for dogs of all ages and sizes to enjoy.

Possible Side Effects of CBD for Dogs

Diarrhea

In some cases, dogs may experience mild diarrhea after consuming CBD soft chews. This could be due to their digestive system adjusting to the new supplement. To minimize the risk, start with a small dosage and gradually increase it if needed. If diarrhea persists, consult your vet.

Vomiting

While rare, CBD dog treats could cause vomiting in certain dogs. It might be an individual sensitivity to the product. If your dog vomits after consuming CBD chews, discontinue use and seek veterinary advice. They might recommend an alternative form of CBD, like oil or capsules, which could be gentler on your dog's stomach.

Lethargy

Some dogs may feel more relaxed or sleepy after taking CBD chews. It's a normal response to the calming effects of CBD. However, if excessive lethargy is evident, consult your vet to ensure there are no underlying issues.

Dry Mouth

CBD can temporarily reduce saliva production, leading to dry mouth in dogs. Ensure they have access to fresh water at all times to stay hydrated. If your dog experiences prolonged dry mouth, consult your vet to address the concern and make necessary adjustments.

Changes In Appetite

CBD soft chews can influence a dog's appetite in different ways. While some dogs might experience increased hunger, others might show reduced interest in food. Monitor their food intake and consult your vet if you notice any significant changes to ensure their overall health is maintained.

CBD Oil vs. CBD Gummies for Dogs: Which Is Right for Your Pet?

Absorption

When it comes to absorption, CBD oil usually gets the upper hand because it's quickly absorbed into the bloodstream, offering faster relief for your pup's discomfort. Gummies for dogs might take a bit longer to kick in as they need to be digested first. But rest assured, they'll still do the job effectively to keep your furry friend calm and content.

Dosage

Determining the right dosage is absolutely vital for your pet's health. CBD oil allows more flexibility in adjusting the dosage precisely for your dog's specific needs, tailoring the treatment to perfection and ensuring they get just the right amount. With gummies, the dosage is pre-measured, making it easier to administer, especially if you're juggling multiple tasks or have a busy schedule as a pet owner.

Taste

Taste preferences vary among dogs, but many seem to absolutely love the flavors of CBD dog chews and gummies. These tasty delights can make your dog's CBD experience even more enjoyable, making it a pleasant part of their daily routine. However, some might still prefer the natural taste of CBD oil mixed with their food.

Convenience

CBD oil is pretty convenient to use, especially for larger dogs. Just a few drops can do the trick, making it super easy for pet owners who want fuss-free administration without any hassle. It's a great option for pet parents who are always on the go or have their hands full. On the other hand, gummies and soft treats are perfect when you need a mess-free option during outdoor adventures, road trips, or simply for a quick reward after a training session.

Things To Consider When Choosing CBD Gummies for Your Dog

Quality of the Product

When you're choosing CBD dog chews, quality should be your top priority. Stick to reputable brands known for producing safe and effective products. Go for soft chews that use high-quality CBD oil, as it gets better absorbed. Additionally, checking out customer reviews and testimonials can give you a good idea of the product's efficacy and overall quality.

Third-Party Testing

Make sure the CBD chews you pick have undergone third-party testing for purity and potency. This independent verification adds credibility and ensures that the product is free from harmful contaminants. Check for a Certificate of Analysis (COA) that provides detailed information about the product's cannabinoid content and THC levels.

Source of Ingredients

Consider where the ingredients in the chew treats come from. Opt for products that use locally sourced, organic, and non-GMO ingredients. This guarantees higher quality and contributes to your dog's overall health.

Potency

Pay attention to the potency of the chews. Different dogs require different CBD dosages based on factors like age, weight, and health conditions. Look for products with various strengths to find the right potency for your furry friend. Start with a low dosage and gradually increase it to see how your dog responds.

Prices

While price is an important consideration, don't compromise on quality for affordability. Compare prices among reputable brands that offer high-quality CBD dog chews. You can also look for value packs or subscription options that provide cost savings.

Money-Back Guarantee

A money-back guarantee shows the brand's confidence in its product. It gives you the chance to try the chews risk-free and observe how they impact your pet's health. Check the brand's return policy to ensure you can get a refund or replacement if the product doesn't meet your expectations.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What Are CBD Gummies?

CBD gummies are edible treats infused with cannabidiol (CBD), a natural compound extracted from the hemp plant. These gummies offer potential benefits such as relaxation and stress relief.

Are CBD Gummies Safe for Dogs?

While CBD gummies are generally considered safe for dogs, it's important to exercise caution. Dogs have different sensitivities and dietary needs, and the ingredients might not be suitable for them.

How Do CBD Gummies Work for Dogs?

CBD gummies for dogs work by interacting with the endocannabinoid system. This interaction may lead to a sense of calmness, reduced discomfort, and improved overall well-being in dogs.

How Much CBD Should I Give My Dog?

When it comes to CBD for our furry buddies, it's best to start with a low dosage and gradually increase it as needed. Typically, a good rule of thumb is about 1-5mg of CBD per 10 pounds of their weight.

How Often Should I Give My Dog CBD Gummies?

The frequency of giving your dog CBD gummies depends on factors like their size, weight, and the product's CBD content.

Are There Any Drug Interactions With CBD Gummies for Dogs?

CBD can potentially interact with certain medications, so it's essential to consult your veterinarian before giving CBD gummies to your dog.

Where Can I Buy CBD Gummies for Dogs?

You can buy CBD gummies for dogs from online pet supply stores, CBD retailers, and some local pet shops.

How Do I Store CBD Gummies for Dogs?

Store CBD gummies for dogs in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Follow the storage instructions on the product label to maintain their potency and effectiveness.

How Long Do CBD Gummies Last for Dogs?

The shelf life of CBD gummies for dogs varies depending on the product and its ingredients. Check the expiration date on the packaging for help.

Can I Give My Dog CBD Gummies if They Are Pregnant or Nursing?

It's advisable to avoid giving CBD gummies to pregnant or nursing dogs.

Can I Give My Dog CBD Gummies if They Have a Medical Condition?

Consult your veterinarian before giving CBD gummies to a dog with a medical condition, as they can provide advice based on your pet's health.

What Are the Different Types of CBD Gummies for Dogs?

CBD gummies for dogs come in various formulations, including those for anxiety and joint health. Choose based on your dog's health.

How Do I Know If CBD Gummies Are Working for My Dog?

Observe your dog's behavior and any changes in their demeanor, energy levels, or discomfort to see if the CBD gummies are working effectively.

What if My Dog Doesn’t Like the Taste of CBD Gummies?

If your dog dislikes CBD gummies, consider trying different flavors or forms of CBD, such as oils or capsules.

Are There Any Other Ways to Give My Dog CBD?

Yes, CBD for dogs is available in forms like oils, capsules, and tinctures, allowing you to choose which way suits your dog best.

What Should I Do If My Dog Has an Adverse Reaction to CBD Gummies?

If your dog shows any adverse reactions to CBD gummies, such as lethargy or digestive issues, discontinue use and consult your veterinarian promptly.

Conclusion: What You Need to Know About CBD Gummies for Dogs

In conclusion, CBD gummies for dogs can bring some fantastic benefits to your furry companion. With the potential to soothe anxiety, ease joint discomfort, and improve overall well-being, these tasty delights can truly make a positive difference in your pup's life.

Take the time to choose quality products from trusted brands that prioritize your dog's safety and health. Look for third-party lab tests and a COA.

Before diving into the world of CBD treats, have a chat with your vet. They can give personalized advice to ensure the right dosage for your dog's specific needs.





