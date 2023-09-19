Mr Salmond was acquitted following a High Court hearing in 2020 in which he faced charges of sexual offences and an allegation of attempted rape.

In the midst of the legal proceedings, footage appeared to show Mr Jackson on a train naming female complainers in the case, contravening strict rules about complainer anonymity.

The senior lawyer, who was then Dean of the Faculty of Advocates, was heard in the recording saying: "We thought that eventually people might think she’s a flake and not like her.

"All I need to do is put a smell on her."

He was also recorded as criticising Mr Salmond, suggesting he was a "bully" to work for.

Mr Jackson then quit the position ahead of a complaints committee probe that ruled his behaviour "reprehensible" and found that he undermined public confidence in the administration of justice.

The Daily Record newspaper now reports that Mr Jackson, who has already appealed a five month suspension, is opting for a judicial review after a disciplinary tribunal rejected an earlier appeal.

Dean of the Faculty of Advocates, Roddy Dunlop KC, told the publication: “The Disciplinary Tribunal has made its decision, which is final, and the disciplinary process is now at an end.

"If Mr Jackson seeks Judicial Review of the decision, that is his entitlement.

“It is not possible for Faculty to prevent an application for Judicial Review. Faculty will oppose the Judicial Review.

"Matters will then rest with the court and Faculty will of course obey any orders pronounced by the court.”

Mr Jackson did not comment.

The train footage also allegedly showed Jackson making negative comments about his client.

He apparently said: “I don’t know much about senior politicians but he was quite an objectionable bully to work with, in a way that I don’t think Nicola [then First Minister Nicola Sturgeon] is.

“I think he was a nasty person to work for...a nightmare to work for.”

Salmond had paid tribute to Mr Jackson, one of Scotland's most high profile KCs, and his other lawyers outside the High Court after his trial, describing his legal team as “absolutely exceptional”.