A Korean restaurant brand has opened its first Edinburgh location after five successful years in Glasgow city centre.
The original Bibimbap, named after a traditional comfort food dish of white rice topped with vegetables and fermented soybean paste, first opened on West Nile Street in Glasgow in 2018.
READ MORE: Brewery with 'hidden gem' taproom and beer garden named as best in Scotland
Now expanding to a new city, the restaurant’s Edinburgh branch finds a home on Hanover Street and offers a ‘grab and go’ style dining experience with space for up to 30 customers.
The menu has been inspired by popular street food dishes of Seoul with highlights including corn dogs, beef udon and jeyuk bokkeum (spicy pork) available to sit in or takeaway.
Young Lee, head chef at Bibimbap Edinburgh, said: "There is huge appreciation right now for Korean cuisine in Scotland - with mouthwatering foods dominating the internet and K-pop enjoying enormous popularity.
“Foodies in Edinburgh can now tuck into our extensive menu, which includes a variety of traditional and modern Korean dishes and enjoy tastes of downtown Seoul in a vibrant, colourful venue that plays homage to K-Culture".
READ MORE: Customers queue for over 18 hours ahead of new Scottish drive-thru opening
To celebrate their launch, Bibimbap Edinburgh will run a one-day lunch offer between 12pm and 2pm tomorrow, Wednesday, September 20 as they serve portions of traditional-style Korean fried chicken for £2.
Bibimbap Edinburgh is now open daily from 12pm at 96 Hanover Street.
For more information visit their website here.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here