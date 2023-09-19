READ MORE: Brewery with 'hidden gem' taproom and beer garden named as best in Scotland

Now expanding to a new city, the restaurant’s Edinburgh branch finds a home on Hanover Street and offers a ‘grab and go’ style dining experience with space for up to 30 customers.

The menu has been inspired by popular street food dishes of Seoul with highlights including corn dogs, beef udon and jeyuk bokkeum (spicy pork) available to sit in or takeaway.

Young Lee, head chef at Bibimbap Edinburgh, said: "There is huge appreciation right now for Korean cuisine in Scotland - with mouthwatering foods dominating the internet and K-pop enjoying enormous popularity.

“Foodies in Edinburgh can now tuck into our extensive menu, which includes a variety of traditional and modern Korean dishes and enjoy tastes of downtown Seoul in a vibrant, colourful venue that plays homage to K-Culture".

To celebrate their launch, Bibimbap Edinburgh will run a one-day lunch offer between 12pm and 2pm tomorrow, Wednesday, September 20 as they serve portions of traditional-style Korean fried chicken for £2.

Bibimbap Edinburgh is now open daily from 12pm at 96 Hanover Street.

