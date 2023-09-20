A guest house offering tourists a base to discover one of “Scotland’s most prestigious golf courses and Speyside’s world-renowned distilleries” has come on to the market.
The newly refurbished Sandown House, a detached property with a conservatory and two-storey coach house, is being sold as its current owners plan to retire.
The five-star guest house, which has six en-suite bedrooms and owners' accommodation, is on the market at offers over £825,000 for the heritable interest.
Graham + Sibbald, which is handling the sale, said the proprietors have run a “very profitable” business for the last 18 years, during which time they have significantly invested in the property, including the addition of four suites.
READ MORE: Tennent's owner highlights progress following €25m IT snag
They are said to have positioned the guest house at the luxury end of the market to enhance turnover and profitability.
Peter Seymour, director of hotel and leisure with Graham +Sibbald, said: “This is an incredible opportunity to run a lifestyle business on the Moray Forth, near a world-renowned golf course and some of Scotland’s award-winning distilleries. The guest house effortlessly combines rustic elements with modern design to create an atmosphere of relaxed sophistication.”
Graham +Sibbald noted that the guest house is close to the white sands of Nairn beach and is a short distance from Inverness and Elgin.
READ MORE: Glasgow: Boss of Iomart quits with immediate effect
It said: "Sandown House boasts an exceptional property that seamlessly blends Scottish traditional features and contemporary comforts to provide a memorable stay. Each room boasts its own bespoke design, offering comfort and a sense of destination. The current owners have invigorated each room with charm and elegance to offer their guests with an unforgettable stay.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here