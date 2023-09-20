The five-star guest house, which has six en-suite bedrooms and owners' accommodation, is on the market at offers over £825,000 for the heritable interest.

Graham + Sibbald, which is handling the sale, said the proprietors have run a “very profitable” business for the last 18 years, during which time they have significantly invested in the property, including the addition of four suites.

They are said to have positioned the guest house at the luxury end of the market to enhance turnover and profitability.

Peter Seymour, director of hotel and leisure with Graham +Sibbald, said: “This is an incredible opportunity to run a lifestyle business on the Moray Forth, near a world-renowned golf course and some of Scotland’s award-winning distilleries. The guest house effortlessly combines rustic elements with modern design to create an atmosphere of relaxed sophistication.”

Graham +Sibbald noted that the guest house is close to the white sands of Nairn beach and is a short distance from Inverness and Elgin.

It said: "Sandown House boasts an exceptional property that seamlessly blends Scottish traditional features and contemporary comforts to provide a memorable stay. Each room boasts its own bespoke design, offering comfort and a sense of destination. The current owners have invigorated each room with charm and elegance to offer their guests with an unforgettable stay.”