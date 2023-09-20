A historic Scottish hotel that was visited by war chief Lord Louis Mountbatten and his staff as they prepared for the D-Day landings has been put up for sale.
The Kilfinan Hotel in Argyll is being marketed for sale by Cornerstone Business Agents, who said the owners are “reluctant sellers, who have put their hearts and souls into the property”.
The refurbished hotel is in “walk-in” condition has eight large ensuite letting bedrooms, with further rooms available for conversion, a 24-cover restaurant with a large professional kitchen, owners’ property and extensive grounds, while the public bar “is a great example of a welcoming Highland rustic hostelry”.
Cornerstone said: “The hotel is situated in and at the heart of the village, offering well-regarded and warm Highland hospitality. An inn and hotel has been located on this site for over 300 years, and it has welcomed many famous visitors over its long and interesting history.”
The hotel on the east shore of Loch Fyne was commandeered for around a week when Lord Louis Mountbatten, chief of the Combined Operations Command, was one of those hosted.
The owners said: “The Kilfinan Hotel has been welcoming guests for over three centuries. Originally serving as a coaching inn for weary travellers making their journeys through Cowal, the Hotel has evolved to a much-loved destination for visitors to explore and experience Argyll’s Secret Coast.
"The hotel's history is a fascinating one. For example, Lord Mountbatten stayed during the Second World War as he and his staff prepared for the D-Day landings, whilst Parahandy is likely to have dropped in for a dram whilst steaming through the Loch.”
Cornerstone also said: “The hotel is a substantial detached property situated next to ancient Kilfinan Church in the middle of the village. The property is stone-built and whitewashed with accommodation on ground and first floors. The owners' house adjoins the property at the rear.
“The business currently trades on a seasonal basis between April to October, to suit our present client’s circumstances, with choice and limited opening of the public bar and restaurant during the winter period. The business and area would support year-round trade; however, our clients have chosen to limit trading hours to date as they have focused on upgrading and renovating the property.
“Under our client’s operation, the hotel presently offers a unique, tranquil, country retreat/auberge, with guests enjoying large, relaxing rooms and locally sourced cuisine of the highest quality, all prepared and served by the owners themselves."
The agent continued: "Locals, hotel guests and other holidaymakers are offered an authentic and traditional village bar with great local beers and spirits on offer.
“The function suite offers a real flexible area for new owners to develop, providing an ideal venue for weddings, celebrations and various community events and meetings.
The agent added: "The ability to change the use of the property has been preliminary explored by the current owners with the relevant planning authorities, and the property has the potential, for example, to be developed into a number of separate flats for residential and/or guest letting and also a private residence."
The freehold sale is offered at a guide price of £560,000.
