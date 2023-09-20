Almost a dozen red flood warnings and eight alerts have been put in place across Scotland following a day of heavy rain.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) have issued 11 warnings after heavy downpours drenched much of the country on Tuesday.
A yellow Met Office weather warning covering an area stretching from Stirling to Fort William was also in place until eight this morning, advising people to beware of flooding and spray on the roads.
Tuesday saw persistent, heavy rain across many parts of Scotland, leading to disruption on the roads.
The SEPA red warnings - the agency’s second highest danger code – cover much of Tayside as well as Aberfoyle and parts of Speyside.
People have been advised to beware runoff from agricultural land inundated over the past 24 hours, while a number of rivers may also be affected.
These include land along the River Tummel near Pitlochry, flooding near the River Earn and flooding in Main Street in Aberfoyle. Access on the B829 Lochard Road is currently impassable.
Flood Alerts have been issued as heavy and prolonged rainfall is forecast this evening and overnight. Surface water flooding is expected. Rivers in some areas will also respond, resulting in flooding of low-lying land and roads. Stay informed https://t.co/Woujcrq3E3 pic.twitter.com/nNWExAoDDt— SEPAFlood (@SEPAFlood) September 19, 2023
Flood alerts, the less serious code issued by SEPA, have been issued for areas including Argyle and Bute, Dumfries and Galloway, Dundee and Angus, the Scottish Borders and Skye and Lochaber.
These warn of “minor” flooding impacts from rivers and surface water, along with difficult driving conditions, disruption to travel and some localised flooding of land and roads.
People in these areas are enouraged to monitor SEPA's floodline website.
