SNP deputy Westminster leader Mhairi Black has urged young people to turn out in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election claiming “Westminster has shafted young people across Scotland”.
Ms Black – who still holds the record for the youngest MP ever elected when she was voted into Westminster at just 20 – wrote an open letter to young people ahead of the October 5 poll.
She claimed the new voter ID law which will be implemented for the first time in Scotland in the South Lanarkshire seat was designed “to stop eligible voters from having their say at elections”, disproportionately impacting young people.
The Paisley and Renfrewshire South MP sought to paint Labour – her party’s main opponent in the seat – as “pro-Brexit” and anti-young people.
“The pro-Brexit Labour Party is lurching further and further to the right under Sir Keir Starmer – who has abandoned young people by dumping a raft of policies, including the right to free higher education,” she said.
READ MORE: SNP launch focuses on cost-of-living crisis in Rutherglen by-election
“In Scotland, the SNP has achieved so much for young people: scrapping tuition fees, free bus travel for under-22s, rent controls to give more rights to tenants and delivered real action on the climate crisis as one of the first nations to declare a global climate emergency.
“With independence we could do so much more.
“Young people deserve so much more than a narrow choice between red Tories and blue Tories.
“No wonder Westminster is blocking eligible voters from having their say.”
She also hit out at the Westminster system, saying: “Bluntly, Westminster has shafted young people across Scotland.
“The cost-of-living crisis has forced prices up and squeezed incomes – turning the goal of home ownership into a pipe dream for many young people who are blocked from getting on the property ladder.
“Then there’s Brexit. Brexit, supported by both the Labour Party and the Tories, has ripped away so many opportunities from young people in Scotland.
“The Erasmus scheme once provided young Scots with the opportunity to live, work, study and travel freely throughout Europe.
“These once-in-a-lifetime opportunities were snatched away from young people by Westminster while our colleges, universities and businesses suffered too.”
Ms Black’s intervention came as Labour’s candidate in the seat, Michael Shanks, called for the SNP’s Katy Loudon to condemn plans to downgrade neonatal care at University Hospital Wishaw and consolidate care in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen.
He said: “The neonatal service at Wishaw University Hospital plays a vital role in the community but faced with the actions of her government, Katy Loudon has indulged in a conspiracy of silence.”
READ MORE: Blackford and Gray hit SNP by-election trail with anti-Brexit message
A petition in opposition to the plans has garnered more than 12,000 signatures.
Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “This is tragic from the SNP.
“The SNP can try to deny it all they want, but the fact is that young people are being failed by both the Tories and the SNP.
“From the cost of living and the housing crisis, to strikes at universities and colleges, the SNP is clearly not on the side of young people.
“We all know that the SNP is fond of using exploitative zero hours contracts but the fact that they still regard them as a ‘positive destination’ for young people says it all.
“While the SNP do the Tories’ dirty work by attacking Labour, our candidate Michael Shanks is standing for real change for young people.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel