The girl, a pupil at Inverkeithing High School, was taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital in Kikcaldy, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say her death is being treated as unexplained, with enquiries continuing. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

The force said a 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged drugs offence and released pending further enquiries.

Local councillor David Barratt confirmed via social media that support is being made available to pupils who attend Inverkeithing High School.

He said: “This is very sad and distressing news and my thoughts are with the friends and family of those concerned.

“I know the family have expressed a desire for their privacy to be respected and I think it's important speculation around the death is avoided.”

