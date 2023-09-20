A police investigation is underway into the 'unexplained' death of a school pupil in Fife.
Police were called to a report of a teenage girl taking unwell at a property in Inverkeithing on Monday morning around 2:45am.
The girl, a pupil at Inverkeithing High School, was taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital in Kikcaldy, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police say her death is being treated as unexplained, with enquiries continuing. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
The force said a 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged drugs offence and released pending further enquiries.
Local councillor David Barratt confirmed via social media that support is being made available to pupils who attend Inverkeithing High School.
He said: “This is very sad and distressing news and my thoughts are with the friends and family of those concerned.
“I know the family have expressed a desire for their privacy to be respected and I think it's important speculation around the death is avoided.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 2.45am on Monday, 18 September, 2023, officers were called to a report of a teenage girl taking unwell within a property in Inverkeithing.
"Emergency services attended, and she was taken by ambulance to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. She was pronounced deceased a short time later.
"Her death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are continuing.
"A 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with a drugs offence and released pending further enquiries.
“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
