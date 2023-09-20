Brand was reported to have sexually harassed a wardrobe assistant working on the stage play.

The English actor/comedian allegedly pestered the woman to flash her breasts and refused to continue working until she did so, causing a delay to shooting on the first day.

On learning of the incident, the Big Yin purportedly reprimanded Brand for his inappropriate conduct.

A source told The Sun: "It was just a bit of fun. Billy got annoyed when he found out and gave Russell a stern ticking off.

"Russell is a charming scoundrel and everybody let him get away with murder on set - except Billy.

“But after their heart-to-heart he settled down and gave a great performance and filmed the scenes like a consummate professional."

Russell Brand has been accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013 (Image: PA)

Irish lifestyle website Her also reported on the alleged scolding by Sir Billy, noting that “it seems that Russell Brand has finally gotten in trouble for his womanizing ways”.

Ahead of a documentary celebrating the career of Connolly airing on ITV in 2020, Brand hailed Connolly as "a true hero and pioneer” and “Glasgow’s finest trickster shaman”.

Brand has been accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the height of his fame and working for the BBC, Channel 4 and starring in Hollywood films, following a joint investigation by The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

He has strongly denied the allegations, which also include claims of controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour.

On Tuesday, The Times reported that several other women have since come forward with fresh claims about Brand.

One woman, using the fake name Lisa, told the paper the comedian had sung about Soham killer Ian Huntley during a consensual sexual encounter in 2008.

Another woman, known as Esme, told The Times that Brand had been threatening and verbally abusive towards her when she refused to have sex with him.

In a now deleted YouTube video, Brand can be heard joking about raping a woman during a recording of Richard Herring’s Leicester Square Theatre Podcast in 2013.

Before the first allegations were published, Brand posted a video on Friday saying he has been “promiscuous” but that all of his relationships have been “consensual”.