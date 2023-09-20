Space Solutions, the workplace design and management consultancy, has revamped Edinburgh Zoo’s Penguins Café.
The eatery overlooks Penguins Rock, which the zoo said is Europe’s largest outdoor penguin pool.
"Challenged with a tired and inefficient space, Space upgraded the café to accommodate its large, diverse clientele" while meeting the ambitious timescales of completing the project ahead of school holidays, the firm said.
The Space design and build team undertook the design services and fit-out, collaborating with graphic designer Heather Cumming who handled the updated branding, including a new logo, menu boards and wall murals.
Transforming the black and white space with bright, vibrant colours, the refreshed Penguins Café "mirrors the excitement of visiting the adjoining penguin enclosure, with penguin facts featuring around the space", the designers said.
Space retained many of the existing features and furniture to reduce waste, including reupholstering the existing banquette seating for reuse.
It also designed a two-colour flooring system to "seamlessly" manage the high foot traffic, with blue areas designated for highlighted key customer touch points, such as servery counter and seating areas, while neutral beige trails encourage movement.
The firm said that cleanable, soft seating and coverings as well as acoustic rafts suspended from the ceiling were incorporated to better the acoustics in the active space.
Isobel Jones, senior interior designer at Space, said: “We are thrilled to have worked with Edinburgh Zoo to refresh the popular Penguins Café.
"Our design has enabled the space to feel bigger and work more efficiently for both customers and staff. At the heart of the café remains an appreciation of the penguins, enabling visitors to retain the excitement of visiting Penguins Rock while improving their dining experience.”
Beccy Angus, head of discovery learning at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, said: “Overlooking Penguins Rock, Penguins Café is situated in the heart of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s Edinburgh Zoo.
"The café is an essential part of the customer experience and the refreshed design will ensure all of our visitors continue to have a memorable time at the zoo which helps inspire them to protect, value and love nature.”
Space Solutions has been creating award-winning interiors since 1997. The business continues to develop the concept of workplace consultancy and has worked with major public and private organisations across the UK. The business has locations in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, Livingston and London and employs 198 members of staff.
Inflation unexpectedly slows to lowest rate in 18 months
UK inflation unexpectedly fell in August as a drop in hotel and air fare costs and a slowdown in food price rises helped offset a jump in fuel costs, according to official figures.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index inflation was 6.7% in August, down from 6.8% in July. It marks the lowest rate since February last year. Analysts had predicted inflation to accelerate last month to a reading of 7.1% due to a sharp rise in motor fuel amid a rebound in oil prices.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here