"Challenged with a tired and inefficient space, Space upgraded the café to accommodate its large, diverse clientele" while meeting the ambitious timescales of completing the project ahead of school holidays, the firm said.

The Space design and build team undertook the design services and fit-out, collaborating with graphic designer Heather Cumming who handled the updated branding, including a new logo, menu boards and wall murals.

Transforming the black and white space with bright, vibrant colours, the refreshed Penguins Café "mirrors the excitement of visiting the adjoining penguin enclosure, with penguin facts featuring around the space", the designers said.

Space retained many of the existing features and furniture to reduce waste, including reupholstering the existing banquette seating for reuse.

It also designed a two-colour flooring system to "seamlessly" manage the high foot traffic, with blue areas designated for highlighted key customer touch points, such as servery counter and seating areas, while neutral beige trails encourage movement.

The exterior of the busy eatery (Image: Space Solutions)

The firm said that cleanable, soft seating and coverings as well as acoustic rafts suspended from the ceiling were incorporated to better the acoustics in the active space.

Isobel Jones, senior interior designer at Space, said: “We are thrilled to have worked with Edinburgh Zoo to refresh the popular Penguins Café.

"Our design has enabled the space to feel bigger and work more efficiently for both customers and staff. At the heart of the café remains an appreciation of the penguins, enabling visitors to retain the excitement of visiting Penguins Rock while improving their dining experience.”

Beccy Angus, head of discovery learning at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, said: “Overlooking Penguins Rock, Penguins Café is situated in the heart of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s Edinburgh Zoo.

"The café is an essential part of the customer experience and the refreshed design will ensure all of our visitors continue to have a memorable time at the zoo which helps inspire them to protect, value and love nature.”

Space Solutions has been creating award-winning interiors since 1997. The business continues to develop the concept of workplace consultancy and has worked with major public and private organisations across the UK. The business has locations in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, Livingston and London and employs 198 members of staff.

Inflation unexpectedly slows to lowest rate in 18 months

UK inflation unexpectedly fell in August as a drop in hotel and air fare costs and a slowdown in food price rises helped offset a jump in fuel costs, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index inflation was 6.7% in August, down from 6.8% in July. It marks the lowest rate since February last year. Analysts had predicted inflation to accelerate last month to a reading of 7.1% due to a sharp rise in motor fuel amid a rebound in oil prices.