Visitors to Scotland's hills are being encouraged to check for deer stalking information online to help plan their routes.
It comes amid an increase in deer stalking activity on Scotland's Munros, Corbetts and other popular hills until October 20.
NatureScot is urging hill-goers to check its 'Heading for the Scottish Hills' service to avoid disturbing essential deer management during this key period.
Part of the Scottish Outdoor Access Code website, Heading for the Scottish Hills helps people find out where deer stalking is taking place, alongside other resources such as Walkhighlands.
The pages advise where and when stalking happens on popular hills, provide details of who to contact for more information and include routes that are ‘always okay’.
READ MORE: Scotland’s coastal communities urged to consider national park bid
NatureScot manages the service with the support of the National Access Forum and the Association of Deer Management Groups.
The Scottish Outdoor Access Code also encourages people to pay close attention to signage on arrival and throughout their visit, follow reasonable advice from land managers on alternative routes and avoid crossing land where deer stalking is taking place.
Fiona Cuninghame, NatureScot Recreation, Access and Paths Officer, said: “Our Heading for the Scottish Hills service is a great resource to help you enjoy your day out in the hills without disturbing deer stalking, as well as learning about your rights and responsibilities more generally under the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.”
“Even if you head to the hills often, you should check the Heading for the Scottish Hills website regularly to get up-to-date information before you plan your route.”
Davie Black, Mountaineering Scotland Access Officer, said: “Heading for the Scottish Hills is an important source of information to help plan walking routes that minimise the chance of disturbing stalking. We encourage all walkers to check the website, as many of us will be unaware that we could be causing issues for stalkers who are trying to reduce the impact of deer on the environment. If you have specific questions about your route, please contact the relevant estate.”
Tom Turnbull, Chairman of the Association of Deer Management Groups, said: “Land managers welcome visitors to the hills, but in some circumstances disturbance can prevent successful deer management. With increasing pressure to achieve culls from Scottish Government in the light of the climate and biodiversity crisis, ADMG would like to encourage all visitors to check the Heading for the Hills website and take notice of any signage on the ground when taking responsible access. We would like to thank everyone who uses the website, which has seen increased usage in recent years and has received positive feedback from our members."
The Heading for the Scottish Hills service was first launched in 2015 and is available at www.outdooraccess-scotland.scot/hftsh
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here