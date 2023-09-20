One union has agreed to give the body responsible for Scotland’s councils an extension to propose a better pay deal or risk school staff going on strike across the nation.
Unite has given the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) an extra day – until 5pm on Thursday – to improve on its proposed £1,929 wage rise.
A spokesman for the union said it will meet with Cosla at 9am on Friday to consider any new proposal.
At least one local authority has already confirmed school closures.
In a letter sent to parents and carers on Tuesday, Falkirk Council said most of its schools will shut from Tuesday September 26 until Friday September 28.
There are more than 60 schools in Falkirk, including early learning centres, primary and secondary schools.
Just eight will remain open during the strikes.
It is a similar picture across Scotland, with local authorities putting plans in place to cope with the three-day shutdown.
Only six out of the 32 councils will be unaffected. These are the areas where the unions did not win a mandate.
They are Argyll and Bute, East Ayrshire, East Lothian, Midlothian, Scottish Borders and West Lothian.
Here’s where the strikes will be concentrated if they go ahead:
Full list of councils affected:
Aberdeen City Council
Aberdeenshire Council
Angus Council
City of Edinburgh Council
Clackmannanshire Council
Comhairle nan Eilean Siar
Dumfries and Galloway Council
Dundee City Council
East Dunbartonshire Council
East Renfrewshire Council
Fife Council
Glasgow City Council
Inverclyde Council
North Ayrshire Council
Orkney Islands Council
Perth and Kinross Council
Renfrewshire Council
Shetland Islands Council
South Ayrshire Council
South Lanarkshire Council
Stirling Council
The Highland Council
The Moray Council
West Dunbartonshire Council
