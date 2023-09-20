A spokesman for the union said it will meet with Cosla at 9am on Friday to consider any new proposal.

At least one local authority has already confirmed school closures.

In a letter sent to parents and carers on Tuesday, Falkirk Council said most of its schools will shut from Tuesday September 26 until Friday September 28.

There are more than 60 schools in Falkirk, including early learning centres, primary and secondary schools.

Just eight will remain open during the strikes.

It is a similar picture across Scotland, with local authorities putting plans in place to cope with the three-day shutdown.

Only six out of the 32 councils will be unaffected. These are the areas where the unions did not win a mandate.

They are Argyll and Bute, East Ayrshire, East Lothian, Midlothian, Scottish Borders and West Lothian.

Here’s where the strikes will be concentrated if they go ahead:

Full list of councils affected:

Aberdeen City Council

Aberdeenshire Council

Angus Council

City of Edinburgh Council

Clackmannanshire Council

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar

Dumfries and Galloway Council

Dundee City Council

East Dunbartonshire Council

East Renfrewshire Council

Fife Council

Glasgow City Council

Inverclyde Council

North Ayrshire Council

Orkney Islands Council

Perth and Kinross Council

Renfrewshire Council

Shetland Islands Council

South Ayrshire Council

South Lanarkshire Council

Stirling Council

The Highland Council

The Moray Council

West Dunbartonshire Council