It’s a week of anniversaries for the Billcliffe Gallery this week – one year ago we left our Blythswood Street premises for a new space adjacent to the Glasgow Art Club on Bath Street; and, more importantly, we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Michael Corsar joining the Gallery; he was just an assistant then and is now one of the Directors.

Both events are being marked with special exhibitions.

Michael, who is also an artist, is showing a small but select group of his popular landscapes, views of the highlands and waters of the west coast of Scotland where he is a frequent visitor.

Alongside his exhibition is a show of Birthday Card paintings  from our regular exhibitors. Each is just 10 x 10 cm square, quite a challenge, but the exhibition is bursting with colourful images, some jokey and light-hearted, some more serious and contemplative, but all of them very desirable – and to match their small size the prices are equally tempting.

To view Michael’s exhibition and our show of Birthday Card paintings, please visit Roger Billcliffe Gallery,  185B Bath Street, Glasgow, G2 4HU . T. 0141 221 4053
 

Click here to visit website www.billcliffegallery.com

 