It’s a week of anniversaries for the Billcliffe Gallery this week – one year ago we left our Blythswood Street premises for a new space adjacent to the Glasgow Art Club on Bath Street; and, more importantly, we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Michael Corsar joining the Gallery; he was just an assistant then and is now one of the Directors.



Both events are being marked with special exhibitions.



Michael, who is also an artist, is showing a small but select group of his popular landscapes, views of the highlands and waters of the west coast of Scotland where he is a frequent visitor.





Alongside his exhibition is a show of Birthday Card paintings from our regular exhibitors. Each is just 10 x 10 cm square, quite a challenge, but the exhibition is bursting with colourful images, some jokey and light-hearted, some more serious and contemplative, but all of them very desirable – and to match their small size the prices are equally tempting.