Brought to you by
ROGER BILLCLIFFE GALLERY
It’s a week of anniversaries for the Billcliffe Gallery this week – one year ago we left our Blythswood Street premises for a new space adjacent to the Glasgow Art Club on Bath Street; and, more importantly, we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Michael Corsar joining the Gallery; he was just an assistant then and is now one of the Directors.
Both events are being marked with special exhibitions.
Michael, who is also an artist, is showing a small but select group of his popular landscapes, views of the highlands and waters of the west coast of Scotland where he is a frequent visitor.
Alongside his exhibition is a show of Birthday Card paintings from our regular exhibitors. Each is just 10 x 10 cm square, quite a challenge, but the exhibition is bursting with colourful images, some jokey and light-hearted, some more serious and contemplative, but all of them very desirable – and to match their small size the prices are equally tempting.
The Roger Billcliffe Gallery in Glasgow, Scotland, is a prominent art gallery renowned for its focus on contemporary and modern art, particularly showcasing Scottish artists. Located in the heart of the city's cultural quarter, the gallery has gained a reputation for curating diverse and dynamic exhibitions that span a wide range of artistic styles and mediums.
Established by Roger Billcliffe in 1992, the gallery has consistently contributed to Glasgow's vibrant arts scene. It features an impressive collection of paintings, sculptures, ceramics, jewelry, and glassware, often displaying works by both emerging talents and established artists.
The gallery is known for its commitment to promoting Scottish artists, providing a platform for local creatives to showcase their talent. The welcoming atmosphere and passionate team at the Roger Billcliffe Gallery ensure a delightful experience for art enthusiasts and visitors, encouraging a deeper appreciation of art and culture.
With its dedication to fostering artistic growth and presenting a rich array of artworks, the Roger Billcliffe Gallery remains a significant cultural hub in Glasgow, attracting both art connoisseurs and those new to the art world.
To view Michael’s exhibition and our show of Birthday Card paintings, please visit Roger Billcliffe Gallery, 185B Bath Street, Glasgow, G2 4HU . T. 0141 221 4053
Click here to visit website www.billcliffegallery.com
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here