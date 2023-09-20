Ministers are considering hiking the minimum unit pricing (MUP) for alcohol to 65p in a bid to curb alcohol-related deaths.
A new consultation paper published by the government says the 30% increase in the price per unit "strikes a reasonable balance between public health benefits against the effects of any intervention in the alcoholic drinks market and subsequent impact on consumers."
There were 1,276 alcohol-specific deaths registered in Scotland in 2022, an increase of 2% on 2021.
MUP was first implemented on 1 May 2018, with a minimum price of alcohol set at 50 pence per unit.
The ambition was to try and curb consumption by all Scots, and in particular, “among those who drink at hazardous and harmful levels.”
A recent evaluation by Public Health Scotland found that MUP prevented hundreds of deaths and hospital admissions.
Though there was "limited evidence" that it reduced consumption among the heaviest drinkers.
The launch of the consultation comes as a new report from the Sheffield Alcohol Research Group (SARG), based at Sheffield University, said MUP would have to be 61 pence per unit now instead of the current 50 pence just to keep pace with the rise in prices since the policy was implemented.
The legislation, which took effect in May 2018, is subject to a 'sunset clause' which means it will automatically elapse from May 2024 unless MSPs pass new laws to extend it.
Drugs and Alcohol Policy Minister Elena Whitham said the recent increase in alcohol-specific deaths highlighted the need “for more to be done to tackle alcohol-related harm.”
She added: “Our world-leading Minimum Unit Pricing policy is one of the measures we know can make a difference.
“Recent research estimated it has saved hundreds of lives, likely averted hundreds of alcohol-attributable hospital admissions each year - and also contributed to reducing health inequalities.
“It is one of a range of measures we have in place across prevention and treatment services to reduce alcohol harm.
“We believe the proposals set out in this consultation strike a reasonable balance between public health benefits and any effects on the alcoholic drinks market and subsequent impact on consumers, but we want to hear from all sides and urge everyone to take the time to respond.”
There was support for the hike in the price per unit from the Scottish Liberal Democrats. Communities spokesperson Willie Rennie said: “Scottish Liberal Democrats were the first party to call for this change, so I am glad that ministers have listened. If MUP doesn’t move with inflation then the ambition of the policy is eroded.
“More than 20 people a week are dying in Scotland due to alcohol misuse. This is shocking and preventable, so we need to take steps to stop alcohol wrecking lives and communities.”
Dr Alastair MacGilchrist, Chair of Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems (SHAAP), also welcomed the potential hike.
He said: “Countries around the world will be watching Scotland so I hope, as does everyone who works in the field of alcohol harm reduction, that our parliamentarians act on the evidence and keep MUP on our statute books and uprate it to 65p to restore its impact and save lives.”
