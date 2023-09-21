A teenager who died after ingesting lethal quantities of water while being detained in hospital for psychosis was let down by a number of failings in his care, according to a watchdog.
A review of the tragedy by the Mental Welfare Commission (MWC) for Scotland found that the 18-year-old patient - known only as Mr D - was able to "engage in risky and ultimately fatal psychosis-driven behaviour" because the ward staff treating him during his final admission had not been provided with relevant case files.
Mr D, who died in December 2018, had been transferred to an adult mental health service (AMHS) unit in a neighbouring health board as there were no inpatient beds available in his local area.
READ MORE: 'Out of area' mental health patients spending over eight years in private units
He spent 70 hours in the unit - which is not named in the report - before staff noticed that his bedroom floor "was wet and he had vomited clear mucus-like fluid" on the evening of December 7 2018.
It added: "He stated that he had drank water, before suffering a seizure and rapidly deteriorating.
"Paramedics swiftly transferred Mr D to the acute hospital intensive care unit but he did not recover and died on December 10 2018."
The review details how Mr D had first developed behavioural difficulties as a young teenager as a result of smoking cannabis.
Aged 16, following the onset of psychotic symptoms, he was admitted to an acute hospital intensive care unit suffering from a seizure brought on by water intoxication.
Ingesting a very large amount of water over a short period can be dangerous because it disrupts the body's electrolyte balance, leading to confusion, disorientation, nausea, and vomiting.
The kidneys are only able to remove between 800ml and one litre of water from the body per hour.
In rare cases, water intoxication can cause swelling in the brain and become fatal.
READ MORE: Steps not taken to help 'vulnerable' Scot who died in hospital
Following this first incident, the 16-year-old Mr D was transferred to a regional Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) inpatient unit for psychiatric treatment.
He was detained again in 2017 for psychotic symptoms, which were described as resembling bipolar disorder with signs of schizophrenia.
The report said that Mr D had been treated with three different antipsychotic medications but there were periods of up to eight months when he was "known to refuse treatment".
It added: "In the year before Mr D’s death, his parents raised concerns about the extent of his ongoing psychotic symptoms and the behaviours he displayed in association with his illness.
"They thought their son’s treatment with medication was not optimised and were concerned about it being delivered voluntarily, when he was so clearly affected by psychotic illness."
This included fears that he "would die by his own hand" as a result of risky behaviour.
When he was admitted to an out-of-area hospital again as an adult in December 2018, case notes from his previous contact with CAMHS "were unavailable".
While relevant clinical information was passed to his new treatment team in the form of letters, telephone calls and past detention papers, and face-to-face meetings and phonecalls were held between Mr D's parents and his receiving general adult consultant psychiatrist, "not all of this valuable clinical information made it into [Mr D's] care plan".
READ MORE: Depressed patient 'handed Yellow Pages' and told to find hostel before taking own life
The MWC has issued 10 recommendations following its review of the case.
Suzanne McGuinness, its executive director (social work), said: “This was a tragic death of a young man while he was being cared for in hospital.
“Our report details the actions and decisions taken by teams at the two health boards involved in the lead-up to his death.
"We found that a more assertive approach to the treatment of Mr D’s psychotic illness in the two years before his death was warranted. The risks associated with psychotic illness were not coherently managed.
“We also found that there were problems in Mr D’s transition from child and adolescent mental health services to adult mental health services. Existing guidance was not adhered to.
“We found that although the service had no other viable option, the transfer of a very unwell young man with a complex clinical history to another health board area during the night was a high-risk action.
“Mr D’s family told us they felt that they had not been listened to. They felt their concerns were not given due credence.
“We ask mental health services across Scotland to read this report, consider our findings carefully, and take action where they believe they can make improvements."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here