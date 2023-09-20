Francis is described as 6ft, of medium build and would be wearing outdoor clothing. It is not known which route he may have taken from the campsite but is believed to have left on foot.

Sergeant Graham Cameron, of Portree Police Station, said: “Francis is an experienced walker and plans his trip meticulously so it is out of character for him to be missing and not be in touch with family and friends.



“Concerns are growing for his welfare and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen him or knows where he might be.



“If you were out and about in the Glenbrittle area and may have seen him please get in touch. Likewise, if you have given a lift to anyone of his description.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland immediately on 101, quoting reference number 3266 of Monday, 18 September, 2023.