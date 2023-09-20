It told the City that it had suspended dividend payments until its bank debt is “materially reduced” and unveiled a range of measures aimed at cutting net debt to around £55 million by May 31, 2024, down from £67.6m on May 31 this year.

Springfield has secured an additional £18m term loan and a 12-month extension to its overdraft facility to “ensure sufficient headroom” in the short term. It noted that it was actively pursuing land sales to accelerate the realisation of cash from its large land bank, carefully managing working capital, and pausing speculative private housing development, noting that it will only build new homes where they have been reserved.

It also signalled its re-entry to new long-term affordable-only housing contracts, having paused activity in this area in its last financial year, amid concern over the Scottish Government’s affordable housing investment benchmarks. Those benchmarks have been increased and Springfield said it has signed contracts for £9.7m on May 31 and another for £8.1m post-year end, with a further 13 under negotiation.

The company reported a 22% fall in pre-tax profits to £15.3m for the year ended May 31 amid significant cost inflation and trimmed its profit expectations to £10 million to £14m for 2024.

Chief executive Innes Smith declared that the “fundamentals of our business and our position within the Scottish housing market remain strong” despite the challenges the company was currently facing.

He said: “The fundamentals of the Scottish market remain extremely positive, which is why our confidence remains strong in the medium and long term.

“With Scotland one of the few places across the UK where it is still cheaper to buy than rent a home privately, affordability for home buyers is favourable. Plus, with house prices across Scottish regions holding strong, the market here has proven to be far more resilient than elsewhere.

“We are pleased to see mortgage rates begin to normalise for our customers and look forward to experiencing re-energised customer demand when buyers seize this good time to buy. We will build homes as they are reserved to react to levels of demand. And we will continue to offer our customers an unrivalled level of choice and specification, build them a highly energy efficient home, which keeps their running costs low, alongside our fantastic customer service.”

Shares in Springfield were trading at 54p around 3.20pm, down nearly 11% on the day.