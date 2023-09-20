The judicial review hearing at the Court of Session had been allotted three days.

Judge Lady Haldane said she would now take “some time” to deliver her opinion.

It is possible a related pending appeal judgment at the Court of Session could cut across her opinion and bring the two governments back to court to recast their arguments.

READ MORE: Lord Advocate using 'red herring' in gender reform case, court hears

She said the appeal judges could “beat her to it” after hearing their case next month.

Both governments said they would prefer for Lady Haldane to write up her opinion on the gender reforms and deal with any fall-out from an opinion in the second case if required.

“We’ll just cross that bridge when we come to it,” said the judge.

The Scottish Government is seeking to overturn an order made under Section 35 of the Scotland Act by Scottish Secretary Alister Jack in January.

The order prevented the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill, which was passed by MSPs 86 to 39 the previous month, from becoming law.

The legislation is intended to make it easier and quicker for trans people to change their legal sex by obtaining a gender recognition certificate (GRC).

It was agreed by both governments that the legislation related to an area of devolved competence, meaning it was within Holyrood’s powers to pass it.

However Mr Jack argues the Bill would nevertheless have adverse knock-on effects on the operation of reserved law, notably equality law.

The Scottish Government argued his decision was unlawful and irrational and based on inadequate and irrelevant considerations.



