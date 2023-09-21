The portfolio includes venues such as racecourses and museums.

Located next to Ibrox Stadium, home of Rangers FC, Edmiston House hosts the Rangers Museum, a two-story retail store, café, and a modern event space ideal for larger conferences, product launches, large-scale dining, and exhibitions.

It was described as a “great addition” to the local community and the city, opening its doors to events ranging business meetings and conferences to private parties.

The largest space in the venue is Clyde Rooms, which can host gigs for up to 1,200 people. The space also lends itself well to hosting gala dinners for 100 to 270 guests and receptions for 200 to 700 people, and room layouts can be converted for use as a theatre, classroom, boardroom, or to host a fashion show.

Jo Austin, sales director at Lime Venue Portfolio, said: “This is a really impressive facility, and we know that event professionals will love the technology, the space, the layout, the size, and the flexibility of Edmiston House.

“Working alongside Rangers FC hospitality provider Levy, part of Compass Scotland, we’re encouraging organisers to consider it alongside Ibrox Stadium or as an exclusive buy out. It’s a blank canvas as it’s got state-of-the-art technology and it’s been built with major events in mind. It’s a real gift for event organisers.”

Karim Virani, chief commercial officer at Rangers FC, said: “We’re really excited about what we have going on here at Rangers FC. Edmiston House is a vital part of our growing campus, a strategy we’re investing in to bring the very best events to the stadium, and to give them a world class experience.

“Increasingly, we’re opening up to larger meetings, with flexible breakout space and the campus makes for a really slick environment for delegates and an easy space to work in for organisers.”

Edmiston House can be used as both a stand-alone venue and as part of an extended option with Ibrox Stadium. The venue is operated by Levy UK + I, the sports and entertainment division of Compass Group UK and Ireland and is supported by Compass Scotland.

Lime Venue Portfolio is claimed to be the "UK’s largest collection of iconic venues" with more than 80 in its portfolio including Aintree Racecourse and Edinburgh Zoo Mansion House.