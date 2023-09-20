A woman was subjected to two serious sexual assaults by the same man on the Hebridean island of Benbecula.
The woman, in her 40s, was subjected to two attacks in the Creagorry area of the island, first between 10.30pm on Friday, 8 September and 3am on Saturday, 9 September and then between 1.15am and 2.15am on Monday, 18 September.
The incidents are both believed to have involved the same unidentified man. He is described as being white, around 5ft 8in tall, medium build, clean shaven, greyish white hair and an English accent.
Detective Inspector Craig Ross said: “These two reported incidents are obviously extremely unusual for an island community such as Benbecula.
“We are providing support to the woman involved in our investigation to establish the full circumstances. I would urge anyone who may have information or who may have seen any suspicious activity to come forward.
“You can call 101, quoting reference 0205 of 18 September.”
Chief Inspector Jane Mackenzie, Western Isles area commander, added: “These reports are obviously extremely concerning and we are providing a visible police presence in the area.
“Local officers are supporting and assisting our national colleagues with this investigation. If anyone has any concerns or information then I would urge you to call 101, or approach any of our officers.”
