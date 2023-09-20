The incidents are both believed to have involved the same unidentified man. He is described as being white, around 5ft 8in tall, medium build, clean shaven, greyish white hair and an English accent.

Detective Inspector Craig Ross said: “These two reported incidents are obviously extremely unusual for an island community such as Benbecula.

“We are providing support to the woman involved in our investigation to establish the full circumstances. I would urge anyone who may have information or who may have seen any suspicious activity to come forward.

“You can call 101, quoting reference 0205 of 18 September.”

Chief Inspector Jane Mackenzie, Western Isles area commander, added: “These reports are obviously extremely concerning and we are providing a visible police presence in the area.

“Local officers are supporting and assisting our national colleagues with this investigation. If anyone has any concerns or information then I would urge you to call 101, or approach any of our officers.”